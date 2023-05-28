CHEBOYGAN — More than 2,000 people died of an opioid overdose in Michigan last year, according to state data.
Counties in northwest Michigan saw the largest increase in the rate of EMS responses to probable opioid overdoses, comparing 2020 to 2021.
But local organizations like the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium are working to reverse those numbers by expanding recovery resources.
Started in 2019 as a grant-funded project under the Michigan Center for Rural Health, the consortium has offices in Cheboygan, Alpena, Montmorency, and Presque Isle counties.
It’s coverage area recently expanded last year to 25 northern Michigan counties.
Joyce Fetrow became project director a year and a half after committing to her own sobriety. Since then she has worked to break down stigma and make overdose remedy drugs more accessible.
“I have lost too many friends in this business and I’ve lost family members,” Fetrow said. “We know that addiction impacts communities, families, everything. If we can save one person, then maybe we can save more.”
Overdoses can happen anywhere, Fetrow said. For the past year, the consortium has been working with schools and libraries to make naloxone more accessible by installing naloxone-dispensing safety kits.
Interlochen Public Radio’s Michael Livingston spoke with Fetrow about her work and how recent FDA approval of naloxone nasal spray will expand access but could put up additional barriers.
“We’re hearing quotes of $50 $80 to $100. That doesn’t make it accessible to all community members,” Fetrow said. “However, it will help with reducing stigma for all those who need to carry it — and I think today, everyone should carry it.”
