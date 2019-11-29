TRAVERSE CITY — Shoppers circled for parking, fidgeted in unending lines and rushed through shops Thursday — and Traverse City proved no exception.
Walmart, Kohl’s and Best Buy were just a few of the city’s hottest post-meal spots, sporting deals on clothing, televisions and plenty of other would-be holiday gifts.
Stacy Keebler and Jamie Wilson, who scheduled their Thanksgiving meal around the opening times of the stores they had their sights on, were two of many.
The pair struggled to fit a big-screen TV into their van in the Best Buy parking lot.
“We just timed it and had dinner earlier in the day to make it here on time,” Wilson said.
They pulled up well before the store’s opening at 5 p.m. — and it wasn’t their first stop.
That would’ve been Dunham’s, where they picked up snow boots and a gun.
“We got there right when they opened, at 3 (p.m.),” Keebler said.
Across the lot, Tim Hooper and Dominic Jaquish left the store wearing grins. Jaquish touted a new gaming PC — one he said he saved about $250 on thanks to Black Friday sales.
“Next, we’re going to Walmart for a TV,” he said.
The pair had no trouble getting out on time. Hooper’s family will wait until Sunday for their Thanksgiving dinner because his mom and brother were both on the clock at Walmart.
Inside the store, a crew of blue-shirted workers answered questions, helped shoppers and tried to maintain a semblance of order. Crowds filed around TV displays and browsed on-sale video games and DVDs.
Down the street, Kohl’s proved just as hectic. Shoppers lined up out front before the store’s doors opened, and inside lines proved even longer — stretching from in front of store registers nearly to the shop’s back wall. Patient shoppers touted full bags of prizes like toys, holiday-printed linens, fur-lined slippers, boxed shoes and starchy plaid button-ups.
Clerks asked shoppers if they’d had a good Thanksgiving while scanning through packed carts and baskets.
Several Black Friday sales continue through today.
See more deals in Friday’s Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.