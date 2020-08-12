GLEN ARBOR — Ancient, armored fish litter Lake Michigan’s shores — and the carcasses may signal a bigger problem.
The remains of adult sturgeon have been washing up throughout the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore for about a month, according to park Wildlife Biologist Vince Cavalieri. Since then, numbers have only picked up, with the last two weeks being particularly notable.
“We have crews and volunteers that patrol the beaches looking for carcasses,” Cavalieri said Tuesday.
It’s unclear what’s causing the die-offs, but Cavalieri and other wildlife experts wager an educated guess — avian botulism.
“It’s a concern for lake sturgeon — once they survive to be juveniles, they’re pretty much resistant to anything, they’re almost bulletproof,” said Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan basin coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “We’re trying to rehabilitate their populations throughout the Great Lakes.”
Jason Woiderski, vice president of Sturgeon for Tomorrow organization, echoed those fears.
“Anytime you see a population that’s threatened washing up on shore, that’s a concern,” he said.
Sturgeon, which trace back to the late Cretacious period, are considered threatened in Michigan. Mitten state fishing is heavily restricted for the species, which live anywhere from 55 to 100 years and grow up to 7 feet and 300 pounds, according to the DNR.
Confirming botulism — or another cause — has proven slow-going, Wesley said. Most sturgeon specimens picked up from lakeshores are significantly deteriorated, limiting the DNR’s ability to physically examine the fish. They collaborate with similar efforts by Grand Traverse Band fisheries biologists, Wesley added.
Botulism wouldn’t be a new issue in waters off Sleeping Bear, he said.
“Our hope is that it’s only affecting a small portion of the population,” Wesley said. “But we’re only seeing the fish that wash up — we don’t know what might be on the bottom of the lake.”
The bacteria causing avian botulism starts as algae along the lakebed, Wesley said. When waters are warmer — and thus, less oxygen-heavy — and water is clearer, thanks to invasive filter-feeding mussels, the algae thrives.
It’s then nibbled by another invasive species, the round goby.
The fish make decent meals for waterfowl and sturgeon alike, Wesley said, but the dinner doesn’t settle well. Botulism is a devastating neurotoxin to those predators, eventually killing them.
Cavalieri said park officials are waiting on test results from a seagull carcass sent to a national wildlife health lab in Madison. Questions of whether the sample is enough, and whether botulism caused the bird’s death, still await answers.
Anyone who encounters sturgeon remains at the national park should call park offices at 231-326-4700. For finds outside the park, contact the DNR at 517-284-5830.
