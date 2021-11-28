TRAVERSE CITY — Kara Gelven is a realtor with Live Local Realty in Traverse City. She owns three short-term rentals and manages a fourth in Traverse City and Suttons Bay.
Gelven says she is in an interesting place. Some of the dues she pays to be a member of Aspire North Realtors, a professional organization for the home sellers business, go toward backing two bills in the Michigan legislature that would ban cities and townships from enacting ordinances that do not allow short-term rentals.
And yet, she is totally against the legislation and believes individual townships and villages should have the right to make their own decisions on STRs. She says if passed, the law will be detrimental to families and to the Traverse City community.
“It will allow investors to come to downtown Traverse City and buy up as much property as they can,” Gelven said. “We’re already in a housing crisis.”
State legislators passed House Bill 4722 in October; a related bill is now moving through the Senate. The legislation would deem short-term rentals as a residential use of a property. Several municipalities around the state have made local zoning changes or are seeking to make changes that would classify STRs as a commercial use.
The Michigan Realtors association supports the legislation, arguing allowing short-term rentals is a property rights issue that should be treated no differently than long-term rentals — as a residential use.
Brian Westrin, Michigan Realtors Association’s general counsel, said the bill would end blanket bans or unfair regulations of short-term rentals, while allowing local governments to create accountability for those who want to avail themselves of what ought to be their right to rent.
“That’s why we’ve always said that, don’t use the zoning law as a way to ban the practice or to marginalize the practice in certain areas of a community, and instead allow for people to seek out the practice, and if they want to do it, they may do it, and if they’re accountable, if they follow the rules according to their local government, there should be no problems,” he said.
The bills would still allow for local ordinances to address health, safety and noise concerns, but not zoning rules, Westrin said — zoning couldn’t squarely target short-term rentals, according to bill language.
Zoned communities require property owners to give up some private property rights, Westrin agreed, but he argued that can be a slippery slope. In many cases, lakeshore communities stymied second-home owners from maximizing the value of their property, he said.
Gelven split with the statewide association, and said many local real estate agents she knows don’t support the bill either. They may get a petition together to come out against it, she said.
The bill allows for local governments to limit the number of STRs in their community, but that number may not be less than 30 percent of all residential units. It also keeps local municipalities from limiting how many STRs can have the same owner to no fewer than two.
An ordinance the Elmwood Township Board passed in September limits STRs to 93 — or 4 percent of dwelling units in the township. The bill would raise that number to 900 short-term rentals, said Supervisor Jeff Shaw.
Shaw said he does not think the bill will become law, but if it does it will nullify Elmwood’s short-term rental ordinance, as well as many that have passed in neighboring townships that have set STR caps at far less than 30 percent.
He’s also not sure the demand for STRs is that high. Elmwood opened its licensing process about three weeks ago and has 66 applications. Nearby Bingham and Suttons Bay townships are also well below the limits they set.
Shaw said there are about 30,000 dwelling units in Leelanau County. If 30 percent of them became STRs it would cause a glut and potentially have a negative effect on the rental market by driving down the cost, he said.
In Traverse City, capping STRs at 30 percent of the housing stock would mean allowing nearly 2,000 of the city’s roughly 6,400 housing units, city Manager Marty Colburn said. Compare that with the current amount of 37 tourist homes and 218 vacation homes, or just under 4 percent.
The upper limit could be overwhelming for a city that needs housing that’s attainable to all levels of income, Colburn said. He’s hoping state senators will kill the bill.
“This is not what’s healthy for each individual community,” he said. “We have our own legislative bodies, the city commissions and township boards, we have the deliberations of the planning commissions which are made up of the citizenry of our distinct communities, and they are all working off of the Zoning Enabling Act built by the state Legislature in the past.”
State Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City, cosponsored the bill and previously voiced his support for the overall idea. But he ultimately voted against the language the House passed over concerns that it didn’t guarantee enough local control to handle issues like quiet hours and the number of cars allowed at each rental.
Plus, the provision allowing for a cap on short-term rentals of at least 30 percent of its housing stock was way too much, Roth said. He argued lakeside communities like Frankfort would be “devastated” by it.
Roth said he believed the stakeholder organizations like Michigan Municipal League and others weren’t involved in drafting the language that ultimately passed in the House of Representatives.
“They weren’t actually brought in and sat down to say, ‘What do you want to see,’” he said. “They were told what was going to be in the bill (and asked), ‘Can you support that?’”
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, said he didn’t back the bill. He was similarly critical of its impact on local control and while he liked the idea of a cap, 30 percent was too high, he said. Online platforms like Airbnb have changed the nature of short-term renting, making the classic situation of the house on the lake “old-school.” He said he wanted to see a definition for short-term renting that never materialized.
“We have a situation where if locals don’t have some control, a village like Empire could be overrun with short-term rentals, and then who’s there to go to church, or join the Optimist Club or donate to the charitable auction? Really, nobody,” he said.
While state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, acknowledged Detroit is the state’s top destination for tourism, he feared the bill would have disproportionate impacts on northern Michigan where plenty of vacationers visit every year. That’s not just for his district of Grand Traverse County, either — he pointed to Munising struggling to accommodate around 1,000,000 people every year visiting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
That has Schmidt leaning toward ‘no’ on the legislation, which is currently in the Senate’s Regulatory Reform Committee.
Westrin said market forces would ultimately decide how many STRs come to a community and where, and how many are ultimately viable.
Elmwood Township worked on its STR ordinance for about three years, with two citizens groups forming: Save Our Neighborhoods in Elmwood was against the ordinance and Citizens Hosting Elmwood Renters supported it. The groups become known as SONIE and CHER.
The conflict built a wall between people, causing hard feelings between neighbors, Shaw said.
“The most disappointing thing to me is the division it has created in our township,” Shaw said. “The two groups were diametrically opposed and no matter what we tried to do to appease both sides, it just didn’t work.”
The issue split Democratic and Republican caucuses in the House of Representatives, too, Schmidt said. He has also heard from local government officials and realtors, some of whom support the bill and some of whom oppose it.
Banks Township in Antrim County has gone back and forth on whether to enact a STR ordinance, said Supervisor Alex Busman. The township has had problems with some renters making too much noise, leaving trash out and taking up too much parking space.
The township updated its blight and noise ordinances, which has not really taken care of the problem, Busman said. The township board ultimately decided not to enact an ordinance regulating STRs because it became too divisive, he said.
Busman is not in favor of the state ordinance, saying each township is different and it’s important for each to have local control.
“We should not have a one-size-fits-all ordinance at the state for this kind of thing,” Busman said. “It will eliminate your ability to limit the number of short-term rentals” below 30 percent.
Gelven recently got a call from a real estate investor looking for homes who told her he had $1 million to invest. She also gets calls from families wanting to buy homes and put down roots in the community.
She tells them they will be competing with cash offers and investors, that it might take a while to find a home.
Westrin acknowledged that STRs can be a factor in driving up housing costs. But he argued that critics of the practice who point to that aren’t considering other factors, like a lack of new construction and zoning that favors single-family neighborhoods over housing density.
Gelven says she and many other agents want to protect Traverse City and other communities.
“I know the bill will go against that,” she said.
Roth said he suspects there’s a lot of work to do on the bill, and while Schmidt couldn’t guess as to its ultimate fate, he said he’s fairly certain the Senate will make some changes to the language.
