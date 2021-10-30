TRAVERSE CITY — Two bills that recently passed through the Michigan House of Representatives would challenge the state’s strict ban on public assistance to nonpublic schools by building a tax-credit system to subsidize scholarship accounts for lower income private school students.
On Wednesday, the state lawmakers advanced legislation that would give students from low- to moderate-income households access to funding to pay for school-related expenses such as tuition, fees and tutoring at private schools.
The money would flow from scholarship accounts funded by private and corporate donors who receive tax credits. State officials estimate the structure would reduce tax collections by $500 million in the first year and public schools would see a drop in funding depending on how many students switch to private schools to take advantage of the mechanism.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer likely will veto the bills when they reach her desk. She called the legislation a “nonstarter,” according to the AP.
GOP lawmakers contend the bills would boost educational opportunities for kids who have fallen behind during the coronavirus pandemic and give parents additional choices. Democrats in the Michigan legislature say this bills would gut resources from public schools.
Some northern Michigan independent school leaders oppose the legislation as well.
“Strong communities need strong school infrastructure,” said Jill Vigenski, Head of the Pathfinder School. “And that includes the public school system.”
Vigenski said the topic is “more complicated” than the legislation represents.
“I think all students deserve to have access to a great-fit school and — the ‘and’ is really important – and we cannot pull school money from public schools,” Vigenski said. “Public schools do immense amounts of heavy lifting.”
Michigan has a strict ban on providing public assistance to nonpublic schools. It’s an issue that surfaced earlier this year in the form of a lawsuit when Michigan families began disagreeing with their local public schools’ handling of the pandemic.
In September, five Michigan families began a lawsuit that alleges Michigan’s laws barring school-of-choice public funds from being sent to private schools are unconstitutional.
The families wanted to send their children to private school when their public schools moved online, but they could not afford to do so.
Vigenski said she would advocate for government-funded scholarships for students attending private schools, as long as it would not take away from public school funding.
“Taking significant resources away from the public school system is not going to help the education in our region,” Vigenski said.
Head of Leelanau School Robert Hansen echoed many of Vigenski’s sentiments.
“We don’t want to take money from the public schools,” Hansen said.
Hansen said he has not read the legislation in detail, but, in general, he said he would not support any legislation that would potentially draw money away from public schools. He said he would support families receiving direct tax relief, but not through a fund created by the state legislature.
Hansen said his school is “independent for a reason.”
“As soon as we start accepting money from Lansing, it starts to put strings on how we can be mission driven and agile,” Hansen said.
Remaining independently funded allows nonpublic schools to solely cater to their students and make decisions without taxpayer or government input.
“We want to have the autonomy and the agility to answer to our customers,” Hansen said. “So we want to have the independence in terms of curriculum, in terms of instruction and in terms of assessment.”
