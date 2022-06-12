TRAVERSE CITY — Figuring out how to accommodate lots of different users in a single, well-known natural area in Traverse City doesn’t have to be a fight.
That’s what Brian Beauchamp said Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails learned with its own trail network, and now the nonprofit’s communications and policy director said the same lessons can apply to Garfield Township’s planning efforts for the Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area.
“What you need to do through these stakeholder meetings that they’re hosting and the public input sessions, is understand what are the values that the community holds when it comes to respecting this property and the way that it’s currently used, who’s using it and how do you make it better so that whatever conflicts that might exist are addressed thoroughly and that any new trail development reflects these values,” he said.
It’s exactly what Beauchamp is seeing in the ongoing master plan process for the 185-acre Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area.
Township Planner John Sych said Garfield wants to create the first all-encompassing plan for the land criss-crossed by paths and adjacent to Grand Traverse Commons, plus a few more recent developments. It’s a heavily used piece of property for various activities, from students doing class activities to cyclists to hikers and more.
The township enlisted the help of Environmental Consulting & Technology, Inc, Sych said.
Trail loops lead to walks through the woods alongside and across meandering creeks and to uphill climbs. They take users from the natural — tree-covered ridges giving way to impressive views of the Boardman/Ottaway valley to the east — to the unnatural — a former sand and gravel pit.
Remnants from the property’s past remain as well. Those include a 3-acre former landfill that a preliminary environmental review found to hold incinerator ash, demolition debris and scrap from the former Traverse City State Hospital. State land on the hills also once hosted a radio tower long since abandoned and demolished.
Those issues will have to be dealt with, Sych said — the former landfill, for example, will likely become an off-limits area, and he’s hoping for some kind of restoration of the old sand and gravel pit.
More recently, bike paths that became the center of a controversy over deed restrictions on much of the land left smaller marks of their own. Sych said some of them more or less follow fall lines, letting gravity send both cyclists and rainwater racing down the tiny gullies they carve.
That’s not ideal, neither for cyclists looking for a different ride nor for erosion concerns, Sych said.
“Those are maintenance nightmares when you have a lot of sand and gravel like that,” he said. “It requires a lot of repair after storms, so if we design it where we don’t have those issues it certainly is a savings.”
Deed restrictions that barred nonmotorized trails from 100 acres of the property are now gone, thanks to a legislative push led by state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, and a signature from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as previously reported.
Bike paths once against the rules can now become an official part of the natural area, but they have to be done right, Sych said. Plans are to create detailed drawings of how to create trails for the different user groups, including universally accessible ones, without creating conflict.
That kind of consideration is nothing new for parks with both hiking and biking trails, and Beauchamp said Traverse City already has a strong example of how to sort out such a conflict.
He pointed to how VASA trail users made single-tracks for fat tire cyclists to hit the snow without causing conflict with cross-country skiers and snowshoers. Because both groups worked together, they came up with a better outcome for everybody, Beauchamp said. That’s where meaningful input and thoughtfully designed trails can make the difference, Beauchamp said.
“The last thing I want to see happen is any user group, including the people who just want to walk their dog safely without feeling like they’re going to get potentially run over by a biker at high speed— they need their own separate space too to feel comfortable and have access,” he said.
Gary Howe said he spoke at a recent meeting both as El Grupo Norte’s advocacy and communications director and as a city resident who regularly visits the natural area. The local nonprofit that advocates for cyclists and teaches budding pedal-pushers rules and techniques, including at the Commons, is yet another group among several giving input on the planning process, or that will soon.
He echoed Beauchamp’s confidence in the process so far, saying Garfield Township looks to be getting good information from its user survey.
Howe also said he expects users to adapt to whatever new rules the trails come with, especially if they have space to do their thing.
That’s for anything from mountain biking to walking dogs, Howe said — he thinks giving dog owners a place to let their pooch go off-leash would make them more willing to keep their four-legged friends on a lead elsewhere in the natural area.
“I think that’s kind of the model for all the plan, right? Give everyone a place, and then those compromises and making adjustments are a lot easier,” he said.
Sych said the public has at least two more chances to give input, one in a month or two to review some of the draft ideas and again on a final design. He hopes to have the master plan wrapped by the fall so the township can shift toward securing the money needed to make trail and other improvements in the plan. That’ll take several phases, and those plans within the master plan are subject to change.
