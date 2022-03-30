TRAVERSE CITY — A biker, hit by a FedEx truck, escaped with minor injuries.
According to Traverse City Police Department's Captain Jim Bussell, the 33-year-old Traverse City man was hit by the truck around 12:07 p.m. on Tuesday at Union and 13th streets and suffered injuries to his wrist requiring surgery, and a laceration to his head. He was treated at Munson Medical Center for his injuries.
The 32-year-old Paris, Michigan woman driving the FedEx truck was not injured, Bussell said. She was traveling eastbound, stopped at the stop sign at Union Street and attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Union, failing to yield to the biker who was traveling southbound on Union.
Bussell said the man's bike was turned over to his father and cautioned motorists to be aware of bicyclists and pedestrians as the weather gets warmer and people come out of hibernation from winter. Drivers need to expect and look for pedestrians and bikes, especially at intersections, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.