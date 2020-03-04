TRAVERSE CITY — A woman accused of conspiring to steal a race bike from a room at a hotel where she formerly worked is headed to 13th Circuit Court.
Cynthia Rose Hendershott, 40, of Grawn, pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit larceny of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, larceny in a building, conspiracy to commit larceny in a building and lying to a police officer.
Stephen Kane, her attorney, told 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka that she wanted to waive her preliminary hearing as well.
Hendershott worked at the Holiday Inn Express, where on Aug. 25 an Ironman 70.3 racer's $8,000 bicycle went missing, records show. She had been assigned the key to open the racer's room door, more often than typical for cleaning staff.
Surveillance footage showed Jerry Hendershott entering the hotel, then leaving a few minutes later carrying the bicycle — Jerry and Cynthia Hendershott are siblings, as previously reported.
Both Hendershotts contacted each other more than usual around that time, court records state. Cynthia Hendershott told investigators she knew nothing about a bicycle, and Jerry Hendershott denied taking it.
Kane said the allegations against Cynthia Hendershott are just that.
"She's entitled to a presumption of innocence until a finding or a plea of guilt," he said.
Kane also sought to disentangle a legal issue involving a separate charge against Cynthia Hendershott. She faces a charge of domestic violence, and pleaded no contest to a bond violation related to the charge.
At issue was the fact that Cynthia Hendershott hadn't been arraigned on the domestic violence charge, Kane said. He feared a plea on the bond violation could be held against her.
She stood mute on the domestic violence charge, with Stepka entering a not guilty plea on her behalf.
Cynthia Hendershott was released from Grand Traverse County Jail Wednesday on a $50,000, 10 percent bond, Kane said.
Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlyn declined to comment Wednesday.
Jerry Hendershott faces criminal charges as well, including receiving and concealing stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000 and lying to a police officer, records show. He indicated he may plead guilty to those two charges, with others to be dropped.
A message for Janet Mistele, Jerry Hendershott's attorney, wasn't returned Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.