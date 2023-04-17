TRAVERSE CITY — The collision of a bicycle and a car resulted in the cyclist being transported to Munson Medical Center Monday, Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis said.
At 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cass and 12th streets, a car driving on Cass Street struck a bicycle. The cyclist was described as a man in his 50s or 60s.
Based on the information police had gathered Monday afternoon, it appears that the cyclist was at fault in the collision, Gillis said.
While Gillis was able to confirm that the bicyclist was injured in the crash and had been taken to the hospital, he did not know the extent of his injuries as of Monday afternoon.
Law enforcement officers also did not yet know the identity of the driver who was involved in the crash.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said troopers in the area were called to assist city police at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
