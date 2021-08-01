TRAVERSE CITY — A 10-year agreement with Traverse City Film Festival to run a movie theater inside the city’s former museum is up in a few years, and city leaders are poised to renew it.
City commissioners will vote Monday to renew the agreement between the city and nonprofit to operate Bijou by the Bay inside the former Con Foster Museum in Clinch Park. The current agreement, inked in 2013, expires July 23, 2023, documents show.
In a letter to city commissioners and city Manager Marty Colburn, film festival organization President Michael Moore said both the Bijou and State theaters have been shuttered since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit wants to reopen both and is considering making ventilation system improvements to the Bijou to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside. Moore wrote the nonprofit would do this at its own expense.
“But to do that, we must act responsibly in spending our precious financial resources when it comes to us paying for any improvements or facilities upgrades without the guarantee of a renewal to a long-term operating management agreement,” he wrote.
The updated agreement would include several additions, including a clause that the theater show at least one movie per day for at least 200 days per year, according to a memo from Colburn. Any less, and the city could terminate the agreement.
Added language also would specify that any improvements or additions to the building belong to the city, while any property inside belongs to the nonprofit.
Colburn in his memo suggested including a condition that the Bijou reopen no later than Dec. 31, and noted that Moore in his letter stated the nonprofit aims to reopen both theaters in September.
Messages for Moore weren’t returned Friday. He told the Record-Eagle in late June the organization could have the Bijou ready to reopen in August, while the State Theatre may be ready by Labor Day weekend. Moore said as much after the nonprofit received $933,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to restart both the theaters and the annual film festival.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she liked the addition of language ensuring the theater would be open to the public.
“I think it’s important that if we have lessees in city-owned spaces, that they are making the most of that community resource as possible as stewards of it,” she said, adding no one is blaming the City Opera House and Bijou for closing during the pandemic.
“But outside of that, it’s important for us to make sure we have written in black and white that we expect some community access.”
The agreement is one of several consent calendar items for Monday’s meeting, meaning commissioners could approve it with the rest of them with one vote. That’s unless someone asks it to be considered separately, and Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he could do so to bring more attention to an important item.
Otherwise, McGillivary said he thinks there’s no controversy in extending the arrangement with the film festival organization.
“I just think they’ve been a good partner to the city, and I don’t see any reason not to extend it,” he said.
He praised Colburn and others who worked on the updated agreement for adding language to address possible contingencies, like the agreement coming to an end.
The vote comes as Traverse City appeals 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s ruling that FishPass, a 400-foot-long fish-sorting channel and labyrinth weir set to replace the Union Street Dam, isn’t a park use and requires a citywide vote for approval.
When Power kept an injunction on construction of FishPass in February, he mentioned the Bijou by the Bay. Power questioned whether a museum or movie theater could be considered a park use, but noted the building predates both the current city charter and the subsequent amendments adding the vote requirements for changes of use to parkland, or transferring ownership of it.
The building predating the city charter probably made a difference in considering whether the theater use violated the city charter amendment, Power said — it was built in 1934, according to the Traverse Area Historical Society. He also pointed to provisions in the agreement between the city and Traverse City Film Festival that the nonprofit remove its property should the agreement lapse.
Shamroe said it looks as though the city can renew its agreement for the Bijou in good faith. But the ruling cast some doubts the city wants to clarify, she added.
LIQUOR LICENSE
Commissioners on Monday will also consider issuing an off-premises tasting room license and outdoor service permit so Legacy Distillers can serve and sell alcohol at 155 Garland St., documents show. The business wants to serve drinks, offer samples and sell liquor, wine or brandy for off-premises consumption.
McGillivary said he consistently has opposed approving any new liquor licenses until the city has an answer to the question, how many licenses are too many? He thinks the Downtown Development Authority-led Healthier Drinking Culture Initiative could give the city information to decide whether to cap liquor licenses, especially in the downtown.
But McGillivary still has several questions, including whether there needs to be better screening between drinking establishments and residential neighborhoods, he said. He also wondered if the city’s reputation of a party town is hurting its ability to bring in business.
“Until I get an answer to my questions, I’m not going to vote yes,” he said.
The majority of the board typically votes in favor, McGillivary said.
Shamroe said she’ll go along with whatever the Healthier Drinking Culture study recommends, but until then she doesn’t want to pick and choose who gets a license and who doesn’t.
“What I want to avoid is us arbitrarily setting rules in some cases and not others,” she said, later adding that concern doesn’t apply to McGillivary and Commissioner Roger Putman, as they’ve stayed consistent in their opposition.
Other tasting rooms in the city don’t seem to be the source of law enforcement issues, Shamroe said, although she wanted to ask more Monday to be sure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.