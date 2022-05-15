TRAVERSE CITY — Highlights from Traverse City’s budget for July through June 2023 include higher revenues, new hires, major capital projects and more.
But even going fund by fund, the highlights don’t tell the full story. City commissioners had more questions at the end of a three-hour-long study session that also included presentations on the city Downtown Development Authority and Traverse City Light & Power budgets.
Draft spending plans call for spending $2.61 million more in city general operating funds over projections for the current budget year, set to end May 31, documents show. That would push it up to $20,933,300 from the projected $18,323,300.
Revenues are set to increase as well, with about $615,000 more expected from property taxes than the year previous, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
He credited a booming real estate market, while noting Michigan law capping millage incomes lopped about $400,000 from what the boost could have been.
Now, the public has its shot to weigh in at a meeting that’s sure to be action-packed. Aside from the hearing for the three budgets, commissioners are set to vote on nonmedical marijuana retail rules, discuss a major project on US-31 between Division Street and Garfield Avenue and more.
“I anticipate a lot of robust discussion,” commissioner Mi Stanley said.
Colburn recently gave an overview of much of the budget, including the plans for five new hires across various departments. Of those, four would be funded by the city’s general operating fund.
Commissioners wanted to know more about present and future plans to spend $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, money from an opioid painkiller lawsuit and some plans for new hires. Those details and more are all within a 167-page budget detailing city spending, as well as outlining the finances of its DDA and electrical utility for the next 12 months.
Colburn repeated a suggestion from past years that commissioners ask city voters to roll back the cap that is pushing the city millage rate down to 11.7688, from 12.0954.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she wanted to hear more about a proposed new assistant city manager position, and Mayor Richard Lewis suggested bumping up a contingency fund meant to pay wage increases for its clerical and technical unit employees.
James Henderson, the city’s finance director, said past estimates put a 2-percent wage increase for the group at $60,000. Colburn said the group’s last salary study is 23 years old, so a new one is underway.
Looming large are millions in capital projects, like major work on the city’s wastewater and drinking water systems from treatment to distribution to treatment again at the end of the line.
Colburn suggested spending $200,000 on tree canopy improvements, noting trees play roles in stormwater management, improving natural areas and more.
Plus, they help meet a city commission goal of connecting people with each other and nature, Colburn said. It’s one of several goals from their yearly strategic planning process, as are working to address housing and homelessness, working on the city’s various water systems, economic development and factoring climate change into city decisions.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell asked about whether the city and its surrounds are big enough to become a metropolitan planning organization — according to the Federal Transit Administration, these groups represent all of an urbanized area with 50,000 people or more.
That could help the city work with neighbors on addressing another commission goal of improving access and mobility. Colburn said those organizations have their own federally funded transportation planner, and get a small boost in federal funds as well.
Colburn said the city, Michigan Department of Transportation and Networks Northwest are looking into the possibility and it looks as though recent population growth might have hit the threshold. That’s both in total numbers and population density, although he added he doesn’t know for sure.
Colburn told Stanley that a decision on whether to form a metropolitan planning organization could come within the next fiscal year, but he didn’t know precisely when.
Traverse City would spend down its general fund balance to stick with commissioners’ goal of keeping it between 15-20 percent of the fund’s last annual expenditures, Colburn said — right now it’s closer to 30 percent. He anticipated having to spend even more, with inflation pushing up project and material costs across the board.
The current draft would leave $6,885,800 by June 2023, down from a projected $7,459,500 after the current budget year’s expenditures. It’s money the city can draw on for emergency spending, so auditors usually recommend keeping it at a certain proportion, as previously reported.
Commissioners have time for one more study session May 23 before they’re set to adopt the budget in June. Stanley said she’s reserving judgment on whether that’ll be necessary, and said she appreciated the effort that went into such a detailed document that aims to meet numerous city goals and objectives.
“These are all things that we are committed to working on, and I’m glad that they’re coming before us,” she said. “Yes, there’s a lot to look at, but these are all important issues that we need to be addressing.”
The full budget is online at www.traversecitymi.gov/government/annual-budget/.
