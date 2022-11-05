TRAVERSE CITY — A local state House election next week is projected to play a key role in determining a statewide balance of power — and hundreds of thousands of dollars are funneling into that race.

The newly configured 103rd District seat is one of a handful this election cycle that has the potential to flip the Michigan House of Representatives in favor of the Democrats, ending a decades-long hold by Republicans. This comes after district lines were redrawn in 2021 through a new process involving a non-partisan citizens’ commission.

The district consists of the tip of the state’s “pinky” region — encompassing Traverse City and nearby townships, a sliver of Benzie County and the entirety of Leelanau County.

Demographically, the cross-section of that region’s population is split nearly half and half between Republican and Democratic voters.

The changes mean a potentially tight race between state Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and current Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City. Earlier in the election, the Michigan Information and Research Service ranked it as the second-most competitive incumbent race in the state.

It also looks like it may be the most expensive.

Michigan political campaigns had to file their pre-general election campaign finance reports roughly one week ago, Oct. 28.

Combined, the two candidates vying for the 103rd District seat have raised nearly $711,500 in direct contributions throughout the entire election cycle, in addition to $698,400 in in-kind contributions, according to campaign finance reports. Those numbers are representative of financial activities up to Oct. 23.

In other words, the two candidates have had the equivalent of roughly $1.4 million in resources at their disposal.

No other races appear to have generated as much in contributions.

For comparison, nearby District 104, which bisects Grand Traverse County with District 103, saw $177,700 in direct contributions between its two main-party nominees, Democrat Cathy Albro and Republican John Roth. Of the two candidates, only Albro reported any in-kind contributions in her end-of-October filing, with $8,787.

The large sum of money in the 103rd District race has led to high spending, too. Per the Oct. 28 reports, there has been $548,600 spent by both candidates combined since the start of the election cycle. That breaks down to $365,000 spent by Coffia and $183,500 spent by O’Malley.

Reports from AdImpact Politics, a third-party ad-tracking and media consulting firm, suggest an even higher number. As of Oct. 10, that firm was reporting more than $800,000 had been spent on both campaigns.

In terms of direct monetary contributions from individual donors, O’Malley brought in roughly two-thirds that of Coffia’s campaign, with $430,800 coming into Coffia’s coffers, and $280,700 into O’Malley’s.

A deeper dive into those figures show that total came from 4,000 individual donations for Coffia, while O’Malley’s total came from roughly 350 donors. More than half of Coffia’s individual donations were $50 or less.

Republicans hold a 57-53 lead over Democrats in the Michigan House.