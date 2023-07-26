TRAVERSE CITY — November’s election for Traverse City commission is sure to be a hot one, as nine have filed for three seats and two will face off for the mayor’s seat.
Mayor Pro Tem Shamroe and Tom Mair both filed to run for mayor ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline after Richard Lewis, who currently holds the spot, opted not to seek another term. Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell will run to keep his seat, while Commissioner Linda Koebert decided not to after being appointed in December to serve the rest of Ashlea Walter’s term.
That was the plan all along, Koebert said. It was a tough decision because she believes the work is important and she finds it engaging. But it takes lots of attention, and with family living out-of-state and a long list of travel wishes, she didn’t want to tie up another four years.
“I’m really anxious to see this next generation of leaders take over the governance of the city, and so I’m happy to make way for those folks,” she said.
That has Treadwell running alongside Jackie Anderson, Kenneth Funk, Caroline Kennedy, Mary Mills, Christopher Minkin, Shea O’Brien, Merek Roman and Heather Shaw, filings show. The top three vote-getters will get the commission seats.
Anderson, 71, helped organize the new Indian Woods Neighborhood Association and served on the board of an organization to save Easling Pool, according to her candidate profile. She’s a retired businessperson and professor at Davenport Institute for Professional Excellence, with an MBA from Michigan State University.
Funk, 39, has been a Traverse City Fire Department firefighter paramedic since 2013 and a firefighter since 2006, according to his resume. He also owns Funk Heating and Cooling, and has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Adrian College. A message for Funk was left Tuesday.
Kennedy, 61, also helped organize the Indian Woods Neighborhood Association, she said. She has a career in government, including as manager of field operations for Michigan Municipal League and on the Michigan Senate session staff, although she stepped away to take care of family.
Mills, 68, is on Traverse City’s Master Plan Steering Committee, according to her profile. She works as an office administrator, has a master’s in divinity from Loyola University of Chicago and she and her husband Tom have three grown children.
Minkin, 38, is an attorney and client relationship and project manager for a retirement plan company with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education political science and history from Northern Michigan University, and a juris doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, according to his candidate profile. He’s also a Traverse City Curling Club member and volunteer.
O’Brien, 36, serves on the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and Sara Hardy Farmers Market Advisory Board, he said in an email. He has an associate’s degree and is the volunteer coordinator and manager for Traverse Heights Community Garden. O’Brien ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019, as previously reported.
Roman, 36, is an economist for the Energy Information Administration and vice president of the Slabtown Neighborhood Association, according to information he provided. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Michigan State University and, as previously reported, ran unsuccessfully for city commission in 2021.
A message for Shaw was left Tuesday. She served on the city planning commission from 2017 until she resigned in June, as previously reported. Shaw did so in protest over what she called a flawed process behind the commission’s deliberations over a half-dozen proposed changes to one- and two-family residential zoning rules.
Treadwell, 34, has been on the city commission since November 2021 and serves on a number of other boards, including the city planning commission, master plan leadership team and housing commission, he said. He works as a river steward.
In the mayoral race, Mair, 67, served on the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners from 2017 through 2018 and has frequently run for a variety of offices, including an unsuccessful bid for the Michigan State Board of Education in 2020. His employment background has varied from arts management to counter-terrorism, he said in an email.
Shamroe, 43, has served on the city commission since 2015, she said. She has a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University, is book awards director at publishing company Jenkins Group and hosts a podcast called “Behind the Cover,” where she interviews book authors.
It’s been more than 10 years since the city had so many people running for three open city commission seats, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said.
“I think it’s fantastic that there’s quite a number of folks who are interested in serving in a key leadership role that helps shape the future of Traverse City, and that’s always good to see,” he said.
The election is Nov. 7.
