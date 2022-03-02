TRAVERSE CITY — Locals watched U.S. President Joe Biden announce more measures to isolate Russia during his State of the Union address as a convoy of Russian troops move toward Ukraine’s capital.
Among those watching in northwest Michigan was Vitaliy Pavlishin, a pastor at the Slavic Evangelical Church in Grawn and a Ukrainian refugee. He was glad to hear what the president said about the U.S. and its allies standing with Ukraine, but he wanted to hear more.
Pavlishin pointed to demonstrations across the world of people standing in solidarity with Ukrainians.
“Yes, that is some voice to it, but that’s not going to change the course of (Vladimir) Putin,” he said, referring to Russia’s leader. “I would say Putin, he’s a guy who understands only power.”
Biden devoted the first 15 minutes or so of his speech to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid a crowd where several lawmakers and other U.S. officials wore the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, from ribbons to flags to their entire outfits. And First Lady Jill Biden hugged Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., after Biden gave tribute to the country’s ordinary citizens taking up arms in defense of their country.
That tribute was enjoyable for Jim Bensley, director of the Traverse City-based International Affairs Forum, who gave the president’s remarks on Ukraine a mostly positive mark.
“I thought he was forceful, direct, inspiring, I think that came through very loud and clear when he was talking about Ukraine,” he said.
The president ticked off a list of sanctions against Russia aimed at punishing what he called an unprovoked, premeditated war against the European country and former Soviet republic. Those ranged from banking sanctions to a recently announced Department of Justice task force to prosecute Russian oligarchs’ crimes and to seize their homes, yachts and other “ill-gotten gains.”
The administration’s diplomacy to unite European allies came through clearly in Biden’s speech, Bensley said.
“It really sort of underscores the resurgence of U.S. leadership in world affairs,” he said.
Biden also announced the closure of U.S. airspace to Russian flights, joining the European Union and others.
Pavlishin said it’s a good move.
“But probably that’s not enough to stop the war,” he said. “Putin doesn’t care.”
Sanctions do help, Pavlishin acknowledged, especially those that impact Russia’s elite. But he thinks Putin will be unmoved by their impacts on ordinary Russian people.
Pavlishin lived in Ukraine until August 1991 when he left with his wife, son and daughter, he said. His father was arrested and imprisoned for 10 years for preaching, as the only religion permitted in the Soviet Union was the Russian Orthodox church.
After many years Pavlishin has become accustomed to U.S. culture, but he still feels connected to Ukraine, and he and his wife worked to instill some of the culture in their children, he said.
Before the speech, Pavlishin said he figured the president wouldn’t make too many promises about Ukraine, as he has avoided in the past while navigating the tough situation.
But Biden’s words left him wanting more, Pavlishin said.
“He didn’t say anything about refugees or helping bring people to the U.S.,” he said. “I was expecting some at least talking about the refugees.”
The Slavic Evangelical Church has an account for donations to help Ukrainians fleeing the violence, which it can get into the country through various missions and other churches, Pavlishin said. The church, at 757 E. Silver Lake Road, is also hosting a fundraiser dinner Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. featuring homemade Ukrainian specialties.
Bensley said he was glad to see the bipartisan support for Biden’s remarks on Ukraine, although he wished the president had mentioned the behind-the-scenes negotiations from many parties that went into unifying the opposition to the war.
He said it’ll be interesting to see how the sanctions impact Russia, and what Russia’s military does in the next few days.
“I think it’s a critical time, so the U.S. I’m sure is prepared with their next level of sanctions or penalties that they will inflict on Russia,” he said.
Shows of support from Biden helped, but Putin is likely to only respond to a strong message like a “red line” type ultimatum, Pavlishin said.
