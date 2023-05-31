LAKE ANN — A 21-year-old Interlochen woman was killed when the bike she was riding was struck by a car this past weekend.
Peyton Burch, described as “kind-hearted, carefree, and fearless,” was riding her bike on Fewins Road in Inland Township around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when she was struck by a car headed southbound on Lake Ann Road.
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office statement said the car and bike collided at the intersection of the two roads.
The car was driven by Kevin Milroy, 64, of Grawn, according to police.
After sheriff’s deputies arrived, Burch was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sheriff Kyle Rosa.
Excessive speed and substances were not factors in the crash, police said, although the case is still under investigation.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Victim Services Unit, Inland Township’s Station 9 Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police and Benzie County Emergency Medical Services.
Burch was born in California in 2001 to Tyson and Melissa Burch, according to her obituary. She loved plants, “thrifting” and being outdoors.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for this Friday in Benzonia.
