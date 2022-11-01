TRAVERSE CITY — A cyclist was struck and killed in Peninsula Township early Monday morning.
Katherine Hardy, 63, of Traverse City, was killed when her bicycle was hit by an SUV traveling south on Center Road near East Shore Road, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Hardy was a member of the healthcare team at Munson Medical Center, according to hospital officials.
“We are deeply saddened by this sudden and tragic loss,” Brian Lawson, spokesperson for Munson Medical Center, said. “Our hearts are with Katherine’s friends and family as well as her colleagues to who we are offering support as they cope with this heartbreaking news.”
A 2022 Toyota Highlander, driven by a 43-year-old Traverse City woman, was in the southbound lane of Center Road when she struck Hardy at approximately 7:10 a.m., Capt. Chris Clark said.
Authorities have not identified the driver and did not report whether she was injured in the crash.
The collision occurred near Mari Vineyards on Old Mission Peninsula, according to Clark.
He said “a bystander or passer-by,” identified as a nurse, was on scene to assist with emergency medical help before the Peninsula Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services crew arrived.
Michigan State Police troopers assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.
