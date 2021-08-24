INTERLOCHEN — A bicyclist was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a semi-tractor-trailer truck while riding near Interlochen, officials said.
The crash occurred about 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and M-137, said Capt. Chris Clark, of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office.
“All the information we have right now from witnesses indicates the westbound semi had the green light,” Clark said. “The bicyclist was traveling southbound across U.S. 31 South and was struck by the semi.”
The name or residence of the victim has not been released, though Clark said she was less than 20 years old and not a student at Interlochen Arts Academy.
Representatives from the Michigan State Police’s Motor Carrier Division were on hand to inspect the semi, Clark said, and a GT Sheriff crash reconstruction team was also on scene.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ong- oing and a report will be forwarded to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, Clark said.
Several hours after the Interlochen crash, Grand Traverse 911 announced another vehicle vs. bicycle crash had occurred in Grand Traverse County.
At noon Tuesday responders were enroute to a crash on Center Road near East Shore Road on Old Mission Peninsula, officials said on the GT 911 Facebook page.
