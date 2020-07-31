KALKASKA — Voters in Kalkaska County will next week decide on a bevy of tax requests, almost all of them renewals of previously approved millages.

Two townships asked voters to consider tax requests — Rapid River and Coldsprings — while three millage renewal requests for the county also will appear on the ballot. Kalkaska County also will host multiple contested races for both township and county seats.

Township tax proposals

Rapid River Township officials asked voters to consider four taxes — three new levies and one renewal that would tally up to a collective 5.25 mills, or $5.25 per $1,000 of taxable property value, should all be approved at the polls. The proposals are labeled A, B, C and D on the ballot.

The first request is a weekly refuse service tax proposal for 1.5 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to continue household refuse collection service. The tax would be expected to collect more than $82,000 in its first year, if approved by voters.

The second tax request asks for .75 mills for four years, from 2020 through 2023, to pay for continued township clean-up services. More than $41,400 would be collected in its first year, if voters approve.

Rapid River Township’s third tax request is for a renewal of the previously approved 2 mills for road services, including dust control, improvements, repairs and maintenance. The request would be for four years, 2020 through 2023, with an estimated $110,400 collected in the first year, if approved by voters.

Finally, the township’s fourth request calls for 1 mill for four years, 2020 through 2023, for fire protection services. If approved by voters, the tax would collected more than $55,200 in its first year.

In Coldsprings Township, voters also will decide on four tax renewal requests labeled A, B, C and D.

The township’s first renewal request is for fire protection services at a 1 mill rate for four years, from 2020 through 2023. If approved, about $86,200 would be collected in its first year.

Voters will also consider a separate fire equipment tax renewal request at .7 mills for four years from 2020 to 2023, which would collect about $60,300 in its first year, if approved.

The third tax request Coldwater Township voters will consider is for garbage pick-up services at a rate of 1.25 mills for four years from 2020 to 2023. More than $107,000 would be collected in the first year, if voters approve.

The last renewal request is at 1 mill for four years from 2020 to 2023 for road construction. More than $86,000 would be collected in the first year, if voters approve.

Voters in Kalkaska County’s Bear Lake Township will help decide on the Crawford AuSable School District operating millage renewal at 18 mills for two years, 2021 and 2022.

Countywide taxes

Voters across all of Kalkaska County will be asked to decide on three millage renewal requests.

Kalkaska Conservation District seeks a renewal of its .25 mills for four years, 2020 through 2023, for operational funds to continue its programs focused on helping landowners with the protection, enhancement and restoration of natural resources, including invasive species controls and household hazardous waste collection. The renewed tax would collect nearly $196,000 in its first year, if voters approve.

The operational millage for the county’s Kaliseum facility also will be on the ballot as a renewal at .25 mills for four years, through 2023. Voters previously approved the tax in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The Kaliseum operational millage would generate about $210,500 in its first year, if voters approve. However, a portion of the tax may be disbursed to the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority, according to state law.

Finally, the operational millage for the Kalkaska Public Transit Authority will be on the ballot as a renewal and rate rollback restoration at .2498 mills for five years, 2021 through 2025. The tax would raise an estimated $210,500 in its first year, if voters approve.

Contested county races

Kalkaska County voters will on Tuesday decide a number of contested Republican primary races.

At the county level, two commissioner seats are either challenged or up for grabs.

Clearwater Township voters will decide between incumbent John West, who has served a two-year term from 2019-2020, and challenger Truman Bicum. Bicum was the incumbent two years ago when he lost to West his party’s nomination to the county commission seat in the August 2018 primary.

In the county’s second district — Coldsprings and Rapid River townships — incumbent Leigh Ngirarsaol did not seek re-election. Instead, the GOP nomination for that post will be decided in a three-way race among Bob Baldwin, Rich Gillisse and Dawn M. Moses.

The fourth district race for the Republican nomination to the county commission features incumbent Jim Sweet, previously elected to two two-year terms, who will defend his seat from challengers Reba Persons and Derek Schollenberger. Voters in Garfield and Springfield townships will vote on that GOP race.

Finally, incumbent commissioner Patty J. Cox will defend her seat in the Republican primary race in the county commission’s seventh district from challenger Katina Banko. Cox has previously been elected to four two-year terms.

Contested township races

Boardman Township voters will decide between two candidates in the Republican primary race for supervisor — Susan Ann Frakes and current trustee Paul Erickson.

In Clearwater Township, voters will decide between Tom Backers and Adam Parzych in the GOP primary race for the supervisor’s post, as well as between Christina Bradley and JoAnne Childs in the Republican race for treasurer.

Finally, a three-way race for GOP nominations to two trustee positions on the Clearwater Township Board will be decided among incumbent Gregory Bradley and challengers Albert Keyes and Jim Leffew.

Garfield Township voters also will decide Republican primary races for supervisor, clerk and trustees. Incumbent Supervisor David Persons will be challenged by Todd Jones, while incumbent Clerk Juanita Persons will be challenged by Brett Southworth.

The three-way GOP trustee race for two nominations will be among Bryan Moore, Eric Rohn and Ryan L. Yaworski.