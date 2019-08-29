BEULAH -- Water sampling results Thursday put Beulah Beach on Level 2 status, which advises no contact with the water above the waist.
E. coli levels were found at 689 colonies per 100/ml, according to a Benzie-Leelanau County Health Department statement.
Threshold for Level 3 status -- no body contact at all -- is 1,000 colonies per 100/ml.
After a dry spell it's not uncommon for a rainstorm to wash surface runoff, like animal waste into the water, said Eric Johnston, environmental health director.
Beulah Beach -- on Crystal Lake -- isn't far from the Cold Creek river mouth, which creates a basin near the swimming area, he said.
"Typically the weather we've been having, with the heavy rain and high winds, stirred it up and washed into the creek mouth," Johnston said.
Follow up sampling results are expected tomorrow, Aug. 30.
