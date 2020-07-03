BEULAH — An E. coli warning was wiped away from Crystal Lake's Beulah Beach Friday, clearing the weekend for swimming and splashing.
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department on Thursday found 687 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters Thursday and put the beach on a partial body contact notice.
Friday's re-sampling showed zero colonies, according to a health department report.
The weekly beach monitoring program includes more than two dozen beaches both on Lake Michigan and inland lakes in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Samples are collected weekly.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination that can cause illness.
