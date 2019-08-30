BEULAH — Follow-up water tests showed Beulah Beach is OK for swimming during Labor Day weekend.
Water test results announced Thursday placed Beulah Beach on Level 2 status, which advises no contact with the water above the waist. But follow-up tests done that day with results returned on Friday put the beach back at Level 1 — OK for full-body contact.
The updated report means all monitored beaches in Benzie and Leelanau counties are cleared with satisfactory water quality at this time.
E. coli levels were earlier in the week found at 689 colonies per 100/ml at Beulah Beach, according to a Benzie-Leelanau County Health Department statement.
Threshold for Level 3 status — no body contact at all — is 1,000 colonies per 100/ml.
Beulah Beach is on Crystal Lake in Benzie County.
