BEULAH — A section of the Betsie Valley Trail that is soft, sunken and difficult for bicyclists will be reconstructed, thanks to a $150,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Passport grant.
The 1.5-mile unpaved section runs from downtown Beulah to County Farm Road and is in such bad shape that many bikers leave the trail and ride on the nearby highway through that area.
“We’re excited about the prospect of making significant improvements to the Crystal Avenue segment,” said John Rothhaar, trail care coordinator. “The section of trail along Crystal Avenue hasn’t been in good shape and both trail users and neighbors have expressed a strong desire for improvements.”
The Friends of the Betsie Valley Trail must make a 25 percent match, $50,500, as well as prepare a Project Agreement to make sure the project meets DNR standards.
The group is in the process of raising the needed funds so that a formal grant application can be made.
Rothhaar said that even after the trail is repaired, there will be ongoing maintenance challenges related to the closeness of the street, run-off from the hillside, and the concentration of homes.
It is not yet known when the work will be done or how long it will take.
The trail segment being repaired runs through private property near Crystal Lake and cannot be paved under an agreement with the Crystal Lake Property Rights Association that has been in place since the trail was built.
The 22-mile-long Betsie Valley Trail runs from Frankfort to Thompsonville.
It is owned by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and is operated and maintained by Benzie County through the Betsie Valley Trailway Management Council.
Visit betsievalleytrail.org/donations to help fund trail repairs.
People can also go to Facebook.com/betsievalleytrail for updates on the project.
