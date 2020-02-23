Northern Michigan
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “The Authenticity Project” by Clare Pooley, Pamela Dorman Books, $26
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
3. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano, Dial Press, $27
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32
2. “The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100” by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Society, $30
3. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
Paperback
Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company, $18.95
2. “Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel” by Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press, $17
3. “Ghosted” by Rosie Walsh, Penguin Books, $16
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Be My Lobster” by Sarah Ford, Spruce, $8.99
2. “Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression” by Mark Nepo, Sounds True, $18.95
3. “New Erotica for Feminists: Satirical Fantasies of Love, Lust and Equal Pay” by Caitlin Kunkel, Brooke Preston, Fiona Taylor and Carrie Wittmer, Plume Books, $14
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine, $28
Paperback
Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover
nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback
nonfiction
1. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
3. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
— American Booksellers Association
