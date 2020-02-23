Northern Michigan

Hardcover

Fiction

1. “The Authenticity Project” by Clare Pooley, Pamela Dorman Books, $26

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27

3. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano, Dial Press, $27

Hardcover

Nonfiction

1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32

2. “The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100” by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Society, $30

3. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30

Paperback

Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company, $18.95

2. “Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel” by Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press, $17

3. “Ghosted” by Rosie Walsh, Penguin Books, $16

Paperback

Nonfiction

1. “Be My Lobster” by Sarah Ford, Spruce, $8.99

2. “Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression” by Mark Nepo, Sounds True, $18.95

3. “New Erotica for Feminists: Satirical Fantasies of Love, Lust and Equal Pay” by Caitlin Kunkel, Brooke Preston, Fiona Taylor and Carrie Wittmer, Plume Books, $14

— Brilliant Books

of Traverse City

National

Hardcover

Fiction

1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine, $28

Paperback

Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

Hardcover

nonfiction

1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30

2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

Paperback

nonfiction

1. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17

2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99

3. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Recommended for you