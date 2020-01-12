Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27

2. “The Wolf and the Watchman” by Niklas Natt Och Dag, Atria Books, $28

3. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday Books, $28.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Finnish Nightmares: An Irreverent Guide to Life’s Awkward Moments” by Karoliina Korhonen, Ten Speed Press, $14.99

2. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

3. “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday Books, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company, $18.95

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper Paperbacks, $16.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh, Scribner Book Company, $17

2. “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King, Abrams Press, $18

3. “The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War” by Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books, $18

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

2. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, Putnam, $26

3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30

3. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10

2. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17

3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99

— American Booksellers Association

