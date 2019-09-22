Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
3. “Boundless: A Drizzt Novel” by R.A. Salvatore, Harper Voyager, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman, Penguin Books, $16
2. “There There” by Tommy Orange, Vintage, $16
3. “The Handmaid’s Tale (Movie Tie-In)” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor Books, $15.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football” by John U. Bacon, William Morrow, $28.99
3. “The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir” by Samatha Power, Dey Street Books, $29.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
2. “The Great Navy Birds of Lake Michigan: The True Story of the Privateers of Lake Michigan and the Aircraft They Rescued” by Taras C. Lyssenko, America Through Time, $28.99
3. “The Living Great Lakes: Searching for the Heart of the Inland Seas” by Jerry Dennis, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “The Institute” by Stephen King, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House, $28
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “Born a Cime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
3. “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau, $18
— American Booksellers Association
