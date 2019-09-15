Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A Better Man: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
3. “Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Dead Man Running” by Steve Hamilton, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $9.99
2. “Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt, Little, Brown, and Company, $10.99
3. “Bookshop of Yesterdays” by Amy Meyerson, Park Row. $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Overtime” by John U. Bacon, William Morrow, $28.99
2. “A Good American Family” by David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster, $28
3. “Ruffage” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Trail of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
2. “Essence of Shade” by Deborah Jean Miller, Opal Stone Press, $14.99
3. “Man Against Insanity” by Paul De Kruif, Mission Point Press, $14.95
— Horizon Books: Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House, $28
2. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
3. “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems,” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $28
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F***” by Mark Manson, Harper, $24.99
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau, $18
3. “Born a Cime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
— American Booksellers
Association
