Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “A Better Man: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26

3. “Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “Dead Man Running” by Steve Hamilton, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $9.99

2. “Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt, Little, Brown, and Company, $10.99

3. “Bookshop of Yesterdays” by Amy Meyerson, Park Row. $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Overtime” by John U. Bacon, William Morrow, $28.99

2. “A Good American Family” by David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster, $28

3. “Ruffage” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Trail of M-22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

2. “Essence of Shade” by Deborah Jean Miller, Opal Stone Press, $14.99

3. “Man Against Insanity” by Paul De Kruif, Mission Point Press, $14.95

— Horizon Books: Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

2. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99

3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House, $28

2. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

3. “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems,” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $28

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F***” by Mark Manson, Harper, $24.99

5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

2. “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau, $18

3. “Born a Cime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18

— American Booksellers

Association

Tags

Recommended for you