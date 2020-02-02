Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
2. “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille, Simon & Schuster, $28.99
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
2. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Scribner, $17
2. “The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman, Berkley, $16
3. “Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe” by Heather Webber, Forge Books, $16.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Great Lakes Wetland Walks: A Wildflower Field Guide” by Peg Comfort, Grass River Natural Area, $22.64
2. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
3. “The Good Hike: A Story of the Appalachian Trail, Vietnam, PTSD and Love” by Tim Keenan, Mission Point Press, $16.95
— Horizon Books of
Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, Putnam, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17
2. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.