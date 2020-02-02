Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99

2. “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille, Simon & Schuster, $28.99

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95

2. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99

3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Scribner, $17

2. “The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman, Berkley, $16

3. “Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe” by Heather Webber, Forge Books, $16.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Great Lakes Wetland Walks: A Wildflower Field Guide” by Peg Comfort, Grass River Natural Area, $22.64

2. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99

3. “The Good Hike: A Story of the Appalachian Trail, Vietnam, PTSD and Love” by Tim Keenan, Mission Point Press, $16.95

— Horizon Books of

Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books, $27.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, Putnam, $26

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press, $30

2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, $17

2. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10

3. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99

— American Booksellers Association