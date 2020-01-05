Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “DogMan Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey, Scholastic Inc., $12.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27

3. “The Guardians” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95

2. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99

3. “Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner, National Geographic, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, Penguin Books, $17

2. “Winter Soldier” by Daniel Mason, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron, Forge Books, $9.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Detroit Maiden Energy” by Carolyn Striho, Willow Books, $16.99

2. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99

3. “Lake Michigan Rock Pickers Guide” by Bruce Mueller and Kevin Gauthier, University of Michigan Press, $15.95

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99

3. “Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Books, $17

3. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30

2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30

3. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10

2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99

3. “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy” by Michael Lewis, Norton, $16.95

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Recommended for you