Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “DogMan Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey, Scholastic Inc., $12.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
3. “The Guardians” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Life of the Sleeping Bear” by Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mission Point Press, $29.95
2. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99
3. “Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner, National Geographic, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, Penguin Books, $17
2. “Winter Soldier” by Daniel Mason, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron, Forge Books, $9.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Detroit Maiden Energy” by Carolyn Striho, Willow Books, $16.99
2. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
3. “Lake Michigan Rock Pickers Guide” by Bruce Mueller and Kevin Gauthier, University of Michigan Press, $15.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
3. “Testaments” by Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin Books, $17
3. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
3. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy” by Michael Lewis, Norton, $16.95
— American Booksellers Association
