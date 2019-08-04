Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday Books, $24.95
3. “Summer of 69” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown & Company, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Bookworm” by Mitch Silver, Pegasus Books, $16.95
2. “Hope Never Dies” by Andrew Shaffer, Quirk Books, $14.99
3. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, Ballantine Books, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Never Stop Driving” edited by Larry Webster, Motorbooks, $26.99
2. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough, Simon & Schuster, $30
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Civilian at War” by Ken Parker, Horizon Books, $16.95
2. “Lake Michigan Rock Picker’s Guide” by Kevin Gauthier and Bruce Mueller, University of Michigan Press, $15.95
3. “From the Place of the Gathering Light” by Kathleen Stocking, Rivertree Press, $25
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
2. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $24.95
3. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
2. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/ Simon & Schuster, $27
3. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck” by Mark Manson, Harper, $24.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
2. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau, $18
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.