Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books, $29.99

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

3. “I Have Something to Tell You — For Young Adults: A Memoir” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atheneum Books, $18.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, $16.99

2. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, Grand Central Publishing, $12.99

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $19

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25

2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

3. “How Thin the Veil: A Memoir of 45 Days in the Traverse City State Hospital” by Jack Kerhoff, Mission Point Press, $16.95

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books, $29.99

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloosmbury Publishing, $19

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel, Knopf, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17

3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

— American Booksellers Association

