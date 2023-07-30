Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “The Collector” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $32
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships” by Nedra Glover Tawwab, TarcherPerigee, $28
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
3. “Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit” by Abra Berens, Chronicle Books, $35
Paperback Fiction
1. “Harsen’s Island Revenge” by Karl Manke, Karl Manke, $20
2. “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16.99
3. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “Waterfalls of Michigan” by Phil Stagg, Phil Stagg, $24.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books, $29.99
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead, Doubleday, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel, Knopf, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— American Booksellers Association
