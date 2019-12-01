Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Olive Again” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $27
2. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci, Grand Central Publishing, $29
3. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday, $28.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $24.99
2. “A Warning” by Anonymous, Twelve, $30
3. “The Reading Life” by C.S. Lewis, Harper One, $19.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
2. “Age of Light” by Whitney Scharer, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “Family Trust” by Kathy Wang, William Morrow Paperbacks, $16.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Old Farmers Almanac 2020” by Old Farmers Almanac, Old Farmers Almanac, $9.95
2. “From the Place of the Gathering Light” by Kathleen Stocking, Kathleen Stocking, $25
3. “Waterfalls of Michigan- Book 4: West” by Phil Stagg, MI Falls Publishing, $24.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday, $28.95
2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
2. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Warning” by Anonymous, Twelve, $30
2. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, Penguin, $10
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
