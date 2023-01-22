BELLAIRE — Heading out on a road trip in northern Michigan in January with a 75-pound desert tortoise, a tub of aquatic turtles, a fretful chameleon and three teenagers is an unusual way to spend a day off.
On Monday, that’s exactly what Inga Waldrep, county animal control officer, had on her schedule.
“Desperate times, desperate measures and all that,” Waldrep said. “I just really needed to see this whole story through.”
Waldrep for five years has worked at Antrim County Animal Control. Since mid-April she’s helped care for more than 100 animals seized by county officials who were serving a search warrant on a Central Lake home.
Officials seized dogs, snakes, lizards, chickens, rabbits, a horse and a variety of reptiles, court records show.
A 13th Circuit Court judge later sentenced the animals’ former owner, Brooklynn Beck, 29, to two to four years in prison as part of a plea agreement on felony animal abuse charges.
One of the reptiles is Bert, a 10-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, who Waldrep said was kept in an upstairs bedroom with little heat, no water, dirty hay and a head of spoiled lettuce.
Bert was so weak and dehydrated, she said, he could hardly lift his head.
Once at the county’s animal shelter, Waldrep recalled starting his care by feeding him tiny pieces of cantaloupe and soaking him for short periods in a kiddie pool of warm water.
“You care for animals this long and this intensely, you definitely get attached,” Waldrep said.
Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter previously negotiated a forfeiture agreement with Beck for the animals, and by November, Waldrep, Shelter Director Heather Belnap and shelter volunteers, including Waldrep’s daughters, had returned most to good health.
Including Bert, which presented another problem.
“You can’t adopt out a giant tortoise to just anyone, they have very specific care requirements,” Waldrep said. “I was concerned, if we adopted him out, he might fall into the wrong hands again or end up in a pet shop. And that didn’t set well with me.”
Bert requires heat and light, plus a particular kind of hay, clean water and a strong enclosure that also allows for good air circulation, information posted on herpetology websites show.
So Waldrep began, as she describes it, burning up the phone lines.
She said there was a zoo in Michigan that wanted Bert, and agreed to care for him for the rest of his life — which could be 60 years or longer.
But the zoo was temporarily short-staffed and couldn’t provide immediate transport.
And the county’s shelter on M-88 couldn’t really spare Waldrep during a work day.
Hence the day-off family road trip.
On Monday, Waldrep and her daughters, Ann, Abigail and Audrey, arrived at the animal shelter in Waldrep’s mother’s KIA, tucked Bert into the back cargo hold, arranged secure spots for Camille the chameleon and five red-eared sliders and hit the road.
“It was an adventure for sure,” Waldrep said, laughing. “At first, Bert got a little rowdy and my girls had to keep him from trying to climb over the back seat.”
Once they were on the highway, however, Bert settled down for a snooze, a lot like dogs do on long car trips, she said.
For now, shelter and zoo staff are keeping the name of the zoo confidential, she said. The court case was lengthy and Waldrep wants to ensure Bert’s continued safety.
Several dogs and other animals from the Central Lake case have been adopted to new homes, Waldrep said. The shelter gets updates from their new owners and she keeps the location of those animals confidential as well.
Waldrep used her own money for gas and other trip expenses. She said she and her daughters grew emotional as they watched Bert and Camille be released into their new homes.
As Waldrep tells it, Camille at first clung to her branch and didn’t want to go into the zoo’s chameleon enclosure, but then she saw the enclosure’s other resident — a boy chameleon.
“What are the chances of us finding a zoo where the chameleon they had was a male of the same species?” Waldrep marveled. “She saw him, turned bright colors and leapt into the cage.”
Bert walked into his enclosure willingly when he saw the other tortoises.
“It was like he realized, ‘Hey, I’m not the only one, there’s more of me,’” Waldrep said. “All in all, it was a pretty good day.”
