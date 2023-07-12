TRAVERSE CITY — After failing to reach agreement in the past month, Acme Township and Traverse City Area Public Schools officials are preparing to start over on purchase talks for the Bertha Vos Elementary School building.
The two parties have circled each other since last year, as the township has eyed the former school property for the site of a new township hall and civic center. Most recently, negotiations stymied over how repair costs would impact the purchase price.
Regardless, the TCAPS board of education voted unanimously Monday to reenter discussions regarding the facility at Deepwater Point and Shore roads in Acme. The building is vacant and used for storage after closing in 2016, according to the district.
The fundamental difference this time around — and the potential path forward — is that both parties now have more information, said Township Trustee Jean Aukerman, speaking at the board of education meeting.
“I frankly feel energized, as does [Township] Supervisor [Doug] White, to sit down with you again,” she said. “I don’t believe it’s square one. I believe it’s going further down the road, because we know more.”
Specifically, when township officials sent TCAPS their most recent offer of $600,000 for the site, they didn’t know for certain the state of disrepair of the building’s roof and boiler, Aukerman told TCAPS trustees.
As a result, the deal fell apart over a caveat which would have allowed the township to renegotiate for a lower price if roof repair costs exceeded $50,000.
Such caveats are not uncommon in these types of documents, but they’re usually meant to guard against any unforeseen circumstances, said TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale.
In this case, “the way it was worded” seemed to indicate Acme Township fully intended to take advantage of that clause. After the township already lowered its offer from $800,000 in November, that was a concession the TCAPS board was unwilling to make, Newman-Bale said.
“To me, it just felt like we weren’t really agreeing on anything — it was just a document that we were signing that had a massive ‘out’ that was probably going to be used,” he said.
When TCAPS trustees omitted that caveat in the version of the agreement they approved in mid-June, they believed Acme trustees would accept, based on assurances from the district’s administration, said Trustee Erica Moon-Mohr.
Aukerman was watching that June meeting via the district’s livestream — and it was only then that township officials learned the full extent of the facility’s conditions, she told the TCAPS board Monday.
Without knowing that, Acme’s trustees hadn’t necessarily been planning on using the caveat. But if a repair on the roof was necessary, they knew it’d be costly, to the tune of $1.3 million, Aukerman said.
She said, after purchasing the property, the township would have done its due diligence to have the roof inspected — but that, in itself, costs money.
“We didn’t have that money to spend unless we had a purchase agreement in place,” she said, adding shortly after: “Our purse isn’t that big.”
Township trustees voted June 29 to turn down the district’s version of the purchase agreement.
Nonetheless, both parties expressed support for the “vision” of Acme Township’s project.
According to plans for the facility, the Civic Center could be used by other local agencies, including Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, the Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority, Northwestern Michigan College and Traverse Area District Library.
That provides the township with something it doesn’t have now — community, Aukerman said.
Newman-Bale, himself a resident of Acme Township, said he’d like to see the effort move forward, and suggested the two parties could find wiggle room in the payment plan, even if the asking price doesn’t change.
Regardless, Aukerman said the township would seek to fund the project partly with grants.
“I’d rather be in this position, than be in a position where we agree on purchase price and all the conditions, but you don’t like our vision,” she said. “That would be a pickle.”
Also Monday, the district agreed to enter negotiations on a tentative $1 million offer for the Tompkins Boardman Administration Building, where the board meetings take place and the district’s central offices are located.
That building, along with the Bertha Vos building, is the other one of two properties the district had sought proposals for in August 2022. Officials say the infrastructure in the aging facility is degrading quickly, as was previously reported.
Real estate professionals Will Bartlett and Tom O’Hare want to tear the building down and turn the Webster Street property into a mixed housing development, featuring 14 townhomes and six cottage homes, “creating a vibrant streetscape that complements the surrounding neighborhood,” according to that earlier report.
Plans for that building are still contingent on a proposed zoning change at the city level which would allow developers to implement their plan for the building.
“I’m not convinced that that’s going to happen relatively soon,” said Trustee Andrew Raymond.
As such, the offer is more of a “non-binding letter of intent,” said Gordon VanWieren, a real estate attorney from Thrun Law Firm brought onboard to advise the district.
Still, Trustee V. Flournoy Humphries asked, “if this building were in your community, you were on the school board and this offer coming to you would you accept it? Would you vote to start the negotiation?”
“I would,” VanWieren said. The “highest and best use” for a school building is education, but “if you don’t have that, then to try to do something with an old building is very challenging.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.