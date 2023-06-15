TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools are poised to sell the Bertha Vos Elementary School building — as long as the asking price doesn’t sink any lower.
That offer already dropped $200,000 from where it stood after negotiations with Acme Township late last year. The building, at Deepwater Point and Shore roads in Acme, is vacant and used for storage after closing in 2016, according to the district.
In November, the board received an $800,000 offer from the township, which is looking to turn the building into a “Township Hall and Civic Center.”
TCAPS board members at that time authorized Superintendent John VanWagoner to enter into a purchase agreement on the deal.
That $800,000 would have been paid in installments, although the township also offered a $675,000 lump sum alternative, or the option of further negotiations.
But, since then, the township has done “its due diligence,” and the most recent offer — presented to and tentatively approved by the board of education Monday — reflects the most recent “end point” of the two parties’ negotiations, said Christine Thomas-Hill, assistant superintendent of finance and operations for the district.
“Just like with our board, they have community members they have to answer to,” she said. “And their challenge is ... that they’re paying a number that exceeds the appraisal amount. And so they’re looking at how do they sell that to their community members.”
The “very recent” appraisal mentioned by Thomas-Hill estimated the value of the building at $500,000. Acme Township expects to have to do a considerable amount of work on the building, even before renovating to fit its new purposes.
Trustees expressed disappointment in the change, but circumstances indicate the offer isn’t going to get any better.
“There is another thing to think about, in that this building is literally sitting empty, and it is an eyesore,” said Trustee Erica Moon-Mohr.
According to plans for the facility, the Civic Center could be used by other local agencies, including Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, the Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority, Northwestern Michigan College and Traverse Area District Library.
And, while the current building is “aging day by day,” Acme Township’s plans would offer real value, VanWagoner said.
“Acme Township is our community, too. ... We passed up an opportunity, probably, before,” he said. “I would hate for some reason to lose it again.”
The district is currently paying an estimated $40,000 a year to maintain the building, meaning it’s sunk just about the equivalent of Acme Township’s offer on the building since its been closed.
Among other issues, the building needs a new boiler, and might also need a new roof, Thomas-Hill said.
The township would conduct an inspection to determine the potential repair costs to the roof. If those estimates exceeded $50,000, the township would have been entitled to renegotiate for a lower price with TCAPS, to compensate for the repairs, according to the proposed purchase agreement.
That’s one concession the TCAPS board members weren’t willing to make — they struck that line from the version they approved Monday night, and gave VanWagoner, or a designee, permission to once again negotiate with the township.
That decision, including the omission, passed unanimously.
Speaking Wednesday, Acme Township Supervisor Doug White said he watched the meeting Monday via livestream, but that the township offices still hadn’t received a formal counteroffer from the district.
“I haven’t made my decision on that yet,” he said. “I want to see it before I make any calls one way or the other.”
Any decision would have to go back to the township’s board of trustees, which has its next meeting July 11.
Meanwhile, the district also received a new $1 million offer on the Tompkins Boardman Administration Building, where the board meetings are held and the district’s central offices are located. That building, alongside the Bertha Vos building, is the other one of two properties the district sought proposals for in August, and officials say the infrastructure in the aging facility is degrading quickly.
“The boiler is on its absolute last leg,” VanWagoner said.
Real estate professionals Will Bartlett and Tom O’Hare want to turn that Webster Street property into a mixed housing development, featuring 14 townhomes and six cottage homes, “creating a vibrant streetscape that complements the surrounding neighborhood,” according to a letter from Bartlett to the district.
Their objective would be to sell the homes as “attainable” workforce housing. The plan is contingent on proposed zoning changes currently pending before the Traverse City Commission, which would allow cluster housing in the district in question.
While the district has long identified the need to move its offices from the Boardman Building, it still has yet to identify where it would go, temporarily and permanently. Trustees also said they’d want to take steps to ensure the proposal truly did live up to its claims of maintaining neighborhood character while providing workforce housing. While they await the city’s decision on the zoning change, officials plan to schedule a special meeting in the coming months to discuss those strategies.
“I think we have some time on this one,” said Trustee Andrew Raymond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.