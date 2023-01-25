WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) will lead the House Armed Services Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee as chairman, according to an announcement from his office Tuesday.
In November, voters returned Bergman, an incumbent, to the 1st U.S. Congressional District, which contains Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula.
Bergman, a retired Marine Corps Lt. General, said he was honored to serve on the subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, noting that the nation faces threats from China, Iran, Russia and "others who wish to do us harm."
"It's imperative Congress provide a steady hand on issues related to critical national intelligence, counter-terrorism operations and our special operations warfighters," his statement read.
Bergman, a member of the House Armed Service Committee since 2019, will also continue serving on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and House Budget Committee where he has served previously.
