BENZONIA — The path to a recreational marijuana retail store in Benzonia Township just got a little clearer.
The township board earlier this month passed a resolution to not place an ordinance that would have prohibited all marijuana establishments in the township on the November ballot. The proposal was brought forth by a group of citizens armed with a petition signed by 84 registered voters.
Proposal 1, aka the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA), was approved by voters in November and makes recreational marijuana legal for those 21 and older and controls its production and distribution through licensing, regulation and taxation.
Unless a municipality opts out, a business can apply for a state license beginning Nov. 1 to open such an establishment.
That’s good news for Lit Provisioning Centers, soon to be renamed the Lume Cannabis Company. The township earlier this year issued the company a permit to open a medical marijuana retail center at 9899 Honor Highway near Honor, where they plan to remodel an existing building.
Another permit for a medical retail center was issued to Great Lakes Natural Remedies and a third is in the works, said Jason Barnard, Benzonia Township supervisor. Still another would be tied to a proposed industrial park still in the planning stages.
Lit Provisioning is finalizing the design for its 2,500-square-foot building and plans to apply for a state license for a recreational retail facility as soon as the work is done, said Kyle Slabotsky, director of retail operations. It would sell medically-based cannabis products, he said.
A facility must have a certificate of occupancy in hand before it can apply for a state license.
The company has a medical provisioning center in Evart about 80 miles to the south of Honor. Slabotsky said they had such a good experience in Evart, another small community, that it made sense to open a center in Honor.
Benzonia Township is the only Benzie County municipality that has opted in for medical marijuana and has not opted out on recreational marijuana.
“We felt like they welcomed us with open arms,” Slabotsky said.
Barnard said that when the township was in the process of adopting its medical marijuana ordinance that went into effect in March 2018 there was zero opposition at two public hearings that were held. Township voters also approved Proposal 1 on a vote of 821 to 651.
Barnard said marijuana facilities will create jobs and bring in excise tax revenue.
“Having them is an economic decision, as well as the will of the people,” he said.
Benzonia Township based its decision to not place the question on the ballot on an opinion from its attorney, Timothy Figura, Barnard said.
“It was under the advice of our legal counsel to deny the proposed petition knowing that if we went forward it could possibly be invalid,” Barnard said.
The MRTMA allows for people to petition for an opt-out ordinance to be placed on the ballot at the next regular election. Crystal Lake Township voters approved an opt-out ordinance earlier this month after a citizens’ petition was brought forth.
According to Figura’s opinion, a regular election is defined as one held on a regular election date to elect a person to, or nominate a person for, office in the regular course of the terms of that office.
A special election, Figura said, is one that elects or nominates a person for a partial term or to submit a ballot question to voters. Because Benzonia has no election scheduled for November — board elections are held in presidential election years — the township would have to hold a special election, Figura said.
Barnard said the board’s decision may be challenged in court.
“There are so many questions that are unanswered and that’s one of the big issues with Proposal 1,” he said.
One of those is whether a community can opt out of recreational marijuana after someone has applied for a license, or after a facility has been established and licensed, he said.
“It doesn’t state in the proposal if it’s a one and done or if it can go back and forth,” Barnard said. “Everyone is in the beginning stages of all this.”
Benzonia Township is working on creating an ordinance to regulate recreational facilities. The ordinance would outline how many facilities could be in the township and what zoning districts they would be allowed in.
