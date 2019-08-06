BENZONIA — The Benzonia Public Library received a $50,000 grant to gather oral histories from people on area veterans, families, agriculture and artisanship.
The federal grant is from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and will be used to purchase professional recording equipment and training from the University of Michigan School of Information for the “Remembering Benzie: An Oral History Project.”
The library will partner with the Benzie Area Historical Society and Museum and Benzie County Central Schools to create an internship program for high school students.
It’s a project those at the library have been thinking about for some time, said Amanda McLaren, library director.
“I think a lot of memories are lost, so to be able to capture them and share them with youth is really, really important,” McLaren said. “I feel like we’re losing touch with each other and this is a wonderful way to bring us back together.”
Project goals are to collect, edit and archive high-quality interviews of the community’s older population, veterans and anyone with a unique or interesting perspective of Benzie County and surrounding areas.
The Historical Society, which has been working on its own oral history project, will help archive and preserve the oral accounts, create exhibits to go along with them and host theatrical screenings of the videos.
“So this is just a perfect partnership,” McLaren said.
Student interns will also be involved with the Veterans History Project through the Library of Congress.
The community will also have a chance to get in on the action, with video, sound and interviewing technique training for the public, as well as family workshops and interviews done at the Maples nursing home facility.
Dates for those events will be announced as they come up, McLaren said.
The project kicks off this fall and will run for two years. Juniors and seniors who are interested in an internship should email McLaren at benzonialibrary@gmail.com.
“We are so excited and can’t wait to get started,” McLaren said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.