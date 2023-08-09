LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office must provide a northern Michigan filmmaker with copies of exhibits shown in open court, after a judge ruled these materials are not exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.

“The behavior of the AG's office is reprehensible and I really believe that they should take a refresher course in Michigan's FOIA,” said Eric VanDussen, a Benzonia-based filmmaker and freelance journalist.

Today’s ruling came from Michigan Court of Appeals Judge James Robert Redmond, who denied the state’s motion for summary disposition — essentially a request from the attorney general’s office that the judge dismiss the case.

VanDussen said he believes the AG’s office “illegally stonewalled” his ongoing research for a documentary film project on extremism in Michigan, by withholding numerous public records.

The filmmaker has been a recent fixture at political rallies, protests and in state and federal courts, interviewing attendees and recording testimony.

Governor kidnapping plot legal case Coverage of the legal case against those accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As part of his project, VanDussen follows state and federal court proceedings in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, traveling to Jackson, Grand Rapids, Traverse City and Bellaire, as defendants accused in the plot have made their way through the justice system.

In September 2022, Nessel’s office issued a partial denial of his FOIA request, which had sought an exhibit list and copies of exhibits shown in open court during a preliminary hearing in the case that took place in Traverse City’s 86th District Court, and VanDussen subsequently filed suit.

VanDussen said he is seeking to explore why anger, threats of violence and actual violence have become so prevalent in U.S. society, and whether it’s possible to determine when rhetoric will lead to violence and when it is “just someone spouting off.”

Redmond also serves as a judge for the Michigan Court of Claims, which functions as a circuit court taking claims against state entities. His ruling in this case was issued as a Court of Claims judge.

The AG’s office had argued the exhibits were investigative in nature, complied for law enforcement purposes, and therefore exempt from FOIA.

Instead, Redmond granted summary disposition to VanDussen after ruling the state must provide him the documents he requested, and in the exact form they were presented in court.

“In this case, the documents at issue were offered by the Attorney General’s office as exhibits in open court, in a public hearing, in a public courthouse,” Redmond said in his ruling issued today. “Some of the exhibits were simultaneously displayed over social media.”

The judge also pointed out that state prosecutors did not ask for the courtroom to be closed to the public, and did not seek a protective order prior to the exhibits being shown. Therefore, they should have been provided to VanDussen.

VanDussen has a similar lawsuit pending against Nessel in the Court of Claims ­­involving exhibits presented in open court in Jackson County for proceedings regarding kidnap plot defendants charged there.

The AG’s press office did not respond to a request seeking comment.