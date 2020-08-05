BEULAH — Benzie County voters renewed several tax proposals and approved a couple of new ones.
With votes from all but Crystal Lake Township counted, two county-wide millages were renewed with ease.
A 0.85-mill tax for senior services programs through the Benzie County Commission on Aging was renewed for another five years on a vote of 4,568 to 1,183. The tax will bring in $1.157 million in its first year.
A 0.9-mill jail operations tax was renewed on a vote of 3,642 to 2,077. The three-year tax will bring in $1.225 million in its first year.
In Almira Township voters approved a new 0.275-mill tax for maintenance, operations and improvements of recreational facilities on a vote of 886 to 248. The tax will raise $45,000 in its first year.
Also in Almira, a 1.5-mill tax for operation and maintenance of fire and emergency services was renewed on a vote of 978 to 166. The six-year tax will raise $245,000 in its first year.
A new 1-mill tax was approved by Inland Township voters that will pay for road repair, maintenance and improvements. It was approved on a vote of 409 to 300. The 10-year tax will raise $81,043 in its first year.
Lake Township voters renewed 0.3339 mills for fire protection services on a vote of 421 to 31. The five-year tax will bring in $91,558 in its first year.
In Platte Township a 0.5-mill tax for fire equipment was renewed on a vote of 129 to 35, and 1 mill for maintenance and operation of the fire department was renewed on a vote of 128 to 35.
The two four-year taxes will bring in $29,986 in their first year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.