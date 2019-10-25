BENZONIA — A close shave last election is propelling a second-time ask for Benzie County Central Schools.
The district has a bond proposal on the Nov. 5 ballot nearly identical to the one that failed by 114 votes (1,317 “no” to 1,203 “yes”) in May.
The current proposal seeks to levy the same amount of money — $47.85 million — with a lower millage rate — down to 2.98 from 3.0 — over a shorter period of time — 26 years instead of 30. It also outlines the addition of two new preschool classrooms at Lake Ann Elementary School, which was not included in the May initiative.
Benzie Superintendent Matt Olson feels good about the bond passing this time around, but he’s not counting his chickens before they’re hatched.
“It’s hard to tell, because we don’t have Gallup out here. We’re not doing a scientific poll,” he said. “There’s a good buzz in the community. There’s been a lot of support. It’s a small town, and people talk. A lot of what I’m hearing is positive.”
The highlight of the bond is the construction of a new elementary school, which will replace Crystal Lake Elementary.
Jessica Thorrez has a son who attends Crystal Lake, and she said investing money into education in Benzie County is a smart move that will benefit the entire community.
“It would be great to have a brand new building,” she said. “I went to school here, and it hasn’t changed much. It would be nice to have smaller classes, which would mean more teachers. A brand new school would be cool. I’m not going to argue with that.”
Other projects include upgrades at Betsie Valley Elementary for the roof, ceilings, HVAC and electrical systems, septic system and security; similar upgrades at Lake Ann along with a new boiler and playground surfacing; remodeling the gymnasium and science labs at the middle school and high school along with improvements to the district’s athletic facilities. The district also plans to build a new bus garage and purchase new buses every year for the next decade and make technology upgrades throughout all district buildings.
The current tax levy sits at 1.6 mills along with a 0.9 sinking fund tax. Benzie board members have said they will not collect the sinking fund tax if the proposal passes.
“I don’t care about the taxes. I’m all about education,” Thorrez said. “If I have to pay a little more taxes but we get a new school for our kids, then I’m all for it.”
Many in the community don’t feel that same way.
Bruce Pierre Doyon, a 67-year-old retiree who lives in Benzie County, said he has voted in favor of every bond proposal for the last 35 years — until the one in May. Doyon feels the construction of a new elementary school makes little sense after the district shuttered Platte River Elementary in 2017 because of declining enrollment.
“They’re trying to spend too much money in the wrong places,” Doyon said. “They closed a perfectly good school right here that’s still sitting there empty since they closed it. They want people like me, who are retired or don’t make a lot of money, to pay for it — and that’s another chunk of money out of their pocket.”
Doyon feels the district has gone about the process the wrong way and that Benzie officials need to reconsider their priorities.
“They should just sit back, think about what they really need, and I’m sure everybody will follow along,” he said.
Olson hears the criticisms, and he understands them, but he said the misconceptions in the community put the bond in danger of not passing again. The third-year superintendent said Crystal Lake and Platte River — which were both built in the 1950s — simply do not have the infrastructure to support the required upgrades to keep education at Benzie in line with current standards.
“Investing in those buildings doesn’t make much sense given what we could do with a newer facility,” Olson said. “We’re replacing and modernizing and making sure our buildings are going to last for the next generation.”
Laura Stanwick has a grandson that attends Crystal Lake. She would like to see a new elementary school built, but she is not sure the current proposal — even with the slight variations — will get the thumbs up come Nov. 5. She voted “yes” in May and plans to tick the “yes” box again in little more than a week.
“I’m not confident it will pass,” she said. “There’s a lot of apathy from people that don’t have kids or don’t have grandkids in the school system. That’s sad, but I’m still hopeful.”
