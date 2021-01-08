ELBERTA — Robert Michael Freebold’s day in court will come — but not this month.
The 58-year-old Elberta man faces three counts of open murder weeks after Benzie County Sheriff’s investigators discovered the injured, unconscious man just feet from his shot-dead son, former wife and her second, younger son.
The “open” charge allows a prosecutor, judge or jury to amend the crimes to first- or second-degree murder as the case continues.
Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63, Robert James Freebold, 27, who goes by “Bobby” on social media, and Malachi Andrew Maloney, 20, died the evening of Nov. 20
Dispatchers were alerted to the shooting via an open-line cellphone call, which according to a release, was traceable. A Benzie County Sheriff’s deputy and Frankfort Police Department officer were among the first on-scene. They found the since-jailed Freebold, who suffered blunt-force trauma to the head, collapsed near the Elberta home’s front door. Inside, they found the others.
Bobby and Marilyn were pronounced dead on-scene. Malachi died while being transported to Munson Medical Center, according to that release.
What preceded the shooting remains unclear.
Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers previously declined to discuss how Freebold was wounded.
After several days hospitalized in serious condition, Freebold was released to the custody of Benzie County’s jail, where he remains after being denied bond at a Nov. 24 arraignment.
Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson declined to discuss case details, but said Thursday that her office has “hundreds and hundreds of pictures and documents” to sort through.
“Those things do take time,” Swanson said. “It’s an important, very serious offense.”
Earlier on, much of the case awaited further results from autopsies and lab test results from the Grayling-based Michigan State Police Crime Lab. Much of those have come in, Swanson said, though several pieces of potential evidence remain outstanding.
A would’ve-been Thursday prelim simply didn’t offer enough time, Swanson said — her most recent preliminary exam in a murder case ran an entire day, she said, and only involved one victim.
“(Two days) would not be unusual in a case with this much evidence, and this serious of a case,” Swanson said. “We kind of expected it to be moved.”
COVID-19 also slows the works — Swanson hopes to bring witnesses to the stand in-person, which would mean spacing testimony and taking time to sanitize the stand in between witnesses.
Thursday’s delay was a joint request, according to a court official.
Investigators still are determining the nature of the family’s relationships — Swanson previously said that Robert Michael Freebold and Marilyn married and then split up several years ago, but finding legal records of subsequent marriage or divorce has been difficult. She had no updates on the question Thursday.
Save for Thursday’s adjournment, the case hasn’t seen other filings or major action since late November, accor- ding to an 85th District Court official.
Freebold is now set to appear for a preliminary exam at 9 a.m. Feb. 23. The hearing is scheduled to continue into the next day, Swanson said.
Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers did not return a call for comment on the investigation Thursday.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
