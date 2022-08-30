TRAVERSE CITY — The Betsie Valley Trail will sport an extension and a new bridge over Bear Creek, courtesy of $1.4 million in COVID-19 rescue funds.
The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that the grant — funded by the American Rescue Plan — flows from the department’s Economic Development Administration to the Northwest Michigan Council of Governments to "enhance trail capacity."
The investment is pointed at the recovery of tourism and travel post-COVID, to create or retain 65 jobs and generate $500,000 in private investment, according to a Department of Commerce press statement and grantee estimates.
The $1.4 million will be matched with $347,820 in local funds, the statement read.
The Betsie Valley Trail is a 22-mile pedestrian and bike trail that runs from Frankfort, to Elberta, Beulah and Thompsonville. It is partially paved, primarily aggregate, and is built on the bed of the former Ann Arbor Railroad. It is restricted to non-motorized use from Frankfort to Beulah, but is open to snowmobiles from Beulah to Thompsonville in the winter.
A number of politicians weighed in on the grant, including Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo who commented the move would "boost the local tourism economy;" Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who pointed to this year's bipartisan investment in state and local parks, saying the grant "keeps us moving forward;" and comments from Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters on the importance of public lands to Michigan.
The EDA officially closed its American Rescue Plan programs to applications this spring, and will award its $3 billion in program funding through the end of September, according to the press statement.
