BEULAH — Benzie County is taking advantage of low interest rates by refinancing about $4.2 million in bonds that were sold to fund The Maples skilled nursing home project.
The move will save county taxpayers about $510,000, said John R. Axe, the county’s bond counsel.
County Administrator Mitch Deisch said it is money that will not have to be collected on property tax bills or it could be set aside to pay for future capital projects at the nursing home.
“Ultimately it is the board’s decision,” Deisch said.
Bonds were originally sold in 2013 in the amount of $6.76 million to pay for The Maples project. The bonds, which are maturing from September through 2030, have interest rates of between 3 percent and 4 percent.
The new bonds will be issued in September. Axe said he does not know what the interest rate will be then, but he is confident it will remain lower than 3 percent.
Federal interest rates have dropped in an effort to stave off an economic collapse, Axe said. As of Tuesday, the federal rate was 0.25 percent.
“Interest rates are not going up,” Axe said. “We are going to have low interest rates for a very long time.”
Taking advantage of that is a good move for the county, he said.
“It’ll save them money, which is the whole idea,” Axe said.
The Maples project is financed by a 20-year, 0.635-mill property tax approved by voters in 2010. Bonds financed about half of the $12.3 million project. Construction was done in three phases that included a new building and demolition and renovations to portions of the older building.
The tax brings in about $800,000 per year. A year ago it became apparent that there may be a surplus of up to $280,000 per year being collected by the tax. Some at the time said the money was not a surplus and would be needed to fix several expensive issues at the new facility.
The renovated section was opened earlier this year, but costs continue to pile up for the project. Malfunctioning dishwashers and substandard cabinets in the newest part of the facility will be replaced at a cost of nearly $130,000.
A generator that only powered about 15 percent of the building was also slated to cost between $100,000 and $300,000.
Kathy Dube, Maples administrator, said none of the work has yet been done because of COVID-19.
“Everything is on hold for us right now,” Dube said. “We can’t have anybody in the building.”
Visitors have not been allowed in the building since the pandemic started, she said.
A faulty roof that had to be brought up to meet state fire codes delayed The Maples opening for about two years and cost an additional $500,000.
A separate 0.362-mill tax brings in about $454,750 per year and pay for operations of the facility.
