TRAVERSE CITY — A conservative Michigan political group this week said their efforts were what led Benzie County Central Schools to reinstate its sex education advisory board.
That’s after the organization, Great Schools Initiative, sent complaints to Benzie and several school districts throughout the state, raising objections about alleged violations of Michigan’s sex education regulations.
Part of the group’s aim is to combat “rogue sex ed,” according to its website.
Any school district with a sex ed curriculum is required to have a sex education advisory board, according to state law. That board has to include certain representatives among its members, including parents, pupils, clergy, health professionals, and teachers.
Benzie Schools had no such board in place at the beginning of this year, in violation of that law. The district has rectified that — and started working to do so before receiving any correspondence from the organization, said Amiee Erfourth, district superintendent.
Great School Initiative commended the district for its “swift action” in a press release this week.
“This is an act of courage that sets a positive example for students, the district, and the entire state,” the release states.
Great Schools Initiative also filed a complaint with the district about a report that at least one sex ed teacher was teaching about abortion “as a form of contraception” — which also would constitute a violation of Michigan law. Erfourth said that’s a misrepresentation of what happened.
According to both the organization and the district, the absence of the district’s sex ed board came to light following an inquiry from a parent early in the calendar year. That was followed by a more formal complaint from Great Schools Initiative in April.
Monica Yatooma, director of partner relations for the organization and one of its founding members, said they encourage parents to address concerns directly with the district first.
The organization became involved after the district failed to act upon the concerns raised by parents, Yatooma said.
“It got to that point where more than one [parent] said, ‘OK, they’re not taking us seriously, we’re ready to take legal action,’” Yatooma said.
The district’s quick response after the complaint removed any need for formal legal action, according to the organization.
Erfourth tells it a different way.
On about Jan. 20, she received a question from one parent looking for information about the sex ed board. When she looked into it, Erfourth discovered that it didn’t exist, and began taking steps to correct the issue, she said.
She said she didn’t hear any further concerns from parents until she received the Great School Initiative complaint in April. Between that time, the issue had been on two public school board meeting agendas. The district board of education discussed it in February. In March, the school board put together the process it would use to field applicants. In April, it began responding to applicants, she said.
The sex ed board had its first meeting May 9, Erfourth said.
There had been a board prior to 2020, but it got interrupted once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and never reconvened, she said.
At least half of the board’s members have to be the parents of current students at the district. Because of that fact, the district essentially had to completely start over with a new slate of appointees, Erfourth said.
A significant part of the board’s duties is to review any proposed changes to the district’s sex education materials and methods of instruction, before sending them forward to the board of education for approval.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is currently in the middle of that process now. That district’s trustees are slated to consider possible changes to its own sex ed curriculum at a meeting Monday, with a second public hearing potentially slated for next month.
But Benzie Schools hasn’t made any changes to its curriculum in recent years — another likely reason why the sex ed board fell by the wayside, Erfourth said.
Erfourth also said the organization’s complaint was the first time she’d heard anything about one of the district’s instructors teaching about abortion.
She said she rejects the organization’s characterization of the episode, and the district does not concede that a violation occurred.
Erfourth said she investigated the complaint upon receiving it. The teacher identified in the incident was conducting an end-of-unit question-and-answer session. One student asked what late-term abortion was. The teacher provided a definition, and then explained to students what trimesters were, as well as the “development of babies through the birth process,” she said.
At no point was abortion presented as a family planning method, she said.
“Teaching abortion as a clinical family planning method is not in the Michigan model curriculum that we use, nor is it something that is taught,” Erfourth said.
She said she informed the teacher that abortion was not to be discussed in the classroom, and that if such a question arose again, the students should be directed to their parents for answers.
Great Schools Initiative came on to the Michigan scene late last year, when it launched a sex ed “opt out” campaign.
Michigan law allows any parent to opt their students out of sex ed lessons. Many districts, including Benzie Schools, have specific forms for parents to fill out, to allow the district to process those requests.
Late last year, Great Schools released its own form for parents across the state to use.
Erfourth confirmed that Benzie Schools received such forms from one family. They processed those forms as they would have their own in-house forms, and worked with the parents and students to arrange for them to sit out of those lessons which covered topics identified in the form.
However, the Great Schools Initiative opt-out form includes a much longer list of potential topics for a parent to opt their child out of, Erfourth said.
That five-page form includes topics such as the “use of pronouns … that does not match the student’s biological sex,” teachers or other school employees displaying LGBTQ+ flags, or gay pride stickers, and exposure to books in elementary school of “young children transitioning, changing their identity, questioning their gender, participating in or witnessing explicit sexual activity,” according to reporting from the Detroit Free Press.
The organization is associated with the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based conservative law firm, the Free Press and other news outlets have reported.
Yatooma said the group’s mission is to promote “orthodox education” in school. When asked, she defined “orthodox” as “ideas or beliefs that are considered traditional, normal, acceptable.”
“The basics — math, science, reading. … We don’t want to bring in social justice initiatives,” she said. “We don’t want to see politics in schools.”
The group is not opposed to “traditional sex education,” based on a “traditional reproductive model,” but rejected the current trend of “comprehensive sex education,” which is being “pushed and funded” by Planned Parenthood, she said.
“(Comprehensive sex ed) takes all the traditional stuff — how to stay safe, avoid HIV, avoid STDs … it’s taking all of that, but then adding in the LGBTQ stuff and the social justice stuff,” she said.
Erfourth said the district’s sex ed curriculum is an “abstinence-based” model, as opposed to “abstinence only.” The latter would have precluded topics such as family planning and contraceptives.
She said that if a parent has a concern about anything, they should begin by taking it to the teacher or administrator first.
“And if they still need help, they can please call me and I’m happy to assist,” she said.
Record-Eagle reporter Michael J. Breazeale contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.