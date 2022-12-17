HONOR — When Platte River Elementary School was vacated in 2017, several members of the Benzie County community suggested ways to maintain the public utility of the building.
The Benzie County Central Schools board of education shuttered Platte River because of declining enrollment and the building’s need for substantial repairs, but other residents saw it as the perfect space for a new asset to the community to be born.
Some residents hoped for the building to be turned into a daycare – or a community center. Others hoped it could be transformed into a senior center or an indoor recreation complex.
But, in the five years since its closing, Platte River has sat mostly empty.
The bleachers in the gymnasium and most of the hallway lockers were auctioned off. The library is now a room filled with cardboard boxes brimming with books and the letters that used to spell the school’s name on the building’s facade sit in a box in the hallway.
Now, the conversation around transforming the old school building has restarted.
This summer, the school district transferred the building to the Benzie County Road Commission, which sits next door and is seeking a new space for its operations.
BCRC’s current building also is outdated — its garage space no longer fits its vehicles, it’s poorly insulated and the roof does not hold snow and ice well.
Renovating Platte River or demolishing it, either in full or in part, would give BCRC the opportunity to build a new building without hindering its operations.
However, the road commission has yet to develop a timeline or pin down funding for that project,. At a Nov. 10 meeting, the BCRC board voted to postpone any demolition or construction work until July 1, 2023, so that community members or nonprofit organizations could submit proposals for remodeling or repurposing the school building and find the funding sources to do so.
“The board’s main concern is: It’s an asset that they don’t want to see just demolished, if there’s a use for it,” said Matt Skeels, the BCRC manager. “We can figure out something else to do with our facility, if need be.”
BCRC’s funds are solely for road-related expenditures, so the board will not seek grants to turn the building into a community center or provide any funding for improvements to the facility to accommodate a purpose unrelated to the road commission’s work, Skeels said.
BCRC also stated it will not consider offers from private or for-profit organizations to maintain the public utility of the space.
Many don’t want to see the building taken down because it has sentimental value for the community, plus tax dollars have been invested in it for decades. The building also has an indoor gymnasium space, which is a unique and valuable feature in Benzie County, where there are not many places to go for indoor recreation during the cold and snowy winters.
“People were sad to see it close because it means a lot to them,” said Bill Ward, a trustee on the Honor Village board and a board member with Advocates for Benzie County.
Advocates for Benzie County is a local community development group that has been vocal about wanting to see Platte River turned into something that would benefit the whole community since the school’s closing.
There has been a lot of interest from different groups in taking on a small part of the building, but it needs a champion to take on the responsibility of building repairs and upkeep, Ward said.
The road commission has yet to receive any proposals, but when it does, Bob Rosa, the chairman of the BCRC board, said he’ll be looking for an organization that has a detailed plan and a demonstrated understanding of how much work they will be taking on.
“It’s a big undertaking, and they have to understand that,” Rosa said.
From the inside, it’s clear that the Platte River building needs some work; many ceiling tiles have water damage and some have fallen down completely, and it has a warped gymnasium floor that has formed a mound on one of the sidelines and one of the basketball keys. The original building was built in 1949, and it has four additions around it, the most recent of which was done in 1992.
The road commission paid for a $9,000 study from Apex Engineering & Management, Inc. to determine needed fixes and their costs. The engineering firm estimated the project of rehabilitating the school building would cost about $4.7 million. That includes school-specific additions, such as new lockers and fixes to the kitchen, which may not be necessary for another organization’s purposes. But it also has estimates for essential repairs, such as $300,000 for a new boiler, $325,000 for new pipes and insulation, $198,840 for a new gym floor and $128,360 for roofing upgrades
The road commission promised to make the results of the study available to organizations that are interested in submitting a proposal for the building.
Ward said he would love to see it turned into a place where young people can gather for recreational sports. But he also recognizes the work and upkeep that the road commission has already done at the old building, and he knows they have their own priorities.
“They have a deadline and they have things that need to happen or they need to cut their losses,” Ward said. “But they’ve been very, very, very willing to try to keep it up until other purposes could be set for it.”
BCRC is paying for the building’s electricity, gas and sewer fees and they’re planning on heating the building for the winter to avoid further deterioration. The school informed them that the overhead costs for maintaining the building come to about $50,000 a year.
Rosa attended Platte River Elementary School himself, so he admits there is some sentimental value there for him, too. But some parts of the building will likely have to be demolished because of their condition, no matter what comes next. And more might have to go as well if no organizations step forward by next summer.
“If it can’t work, it can’t work,” he said.
Soon, Platte River won’t be the only vacant elementary school building in the county in need of a champion to give it a second life.
In the next year or so, Benzie school administration is planning on closing Crystal Lake Elementary School, which the school administration says is also outdated and over-capacity since the closing of Platte River. Crystal Lake will be replaced by Homestead Hills Elementary School, which is set to open in the fall of 2023.
Amiee Erfourth, the Benzie superintendent, has heard ideas from a lot of people about what could happen with the Crystal Lake building once it’s closed. But, like the situation with Platte River, there have been no formal proposals to take on the project.
“There’s a lot of great ideas swirling about the needs in our community. We know that childcare and affordable housing, access to recreational facilities and having safe places for people in our community to get exercise, especially in the winter months, are all priorities that our community has,” Erfourth said. “We’re definitely listening and hearing what people are interested in.
“But we haven’t had anything formal brought to the board at this time.”
