BENZONIA — A 22-year-old man was found hanged in his jail cell at the Benzie County sheriff’s office.
Corrections officers found the man, a Benzie County resident, at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers began CPR and other lifesaving measures before Benzie EMS arrived and brought the man to Munson Medical Center. He remains in the intensive care unit.
No other information about his condition was released.
Sheriff Ted Schendel said more information will be forthcoming after the man’s family is notified. Schendel would not say how long the man had been in his cell, when deputies last checked on him or if he was breathing or had a pulse when he was found.
The 22-year-old was awaiting trial on felony charges, the press release states. He was the only person in his cell at the time.
Michigan State Police personnel conducted the initial on-site investigation.
