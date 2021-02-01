BEULAH — Benzie County has a new commissioner, and it’s Andrew Miller.
He prefers “Andy” — though “popular” seemed a more fitting name after Friday morning’s board meeting, which saw wide support for Miller from commissioners and public commenters alike.
Benzie County Commissioner Rhonda Nye was one of six in attendance at the Friday meeting, which saw three candidates — Miller, Matt Stefanski and Christine Twigg — interviewed for the District 3 seat.
All three impressed, though when it came to a vote, Miller swept the race.
“It was an excellent candidate pool,” Nye said Friday, adding that any could’ve been a great add to the board.
Her colleagues agreed.
“We couldn’t be happier — (both) me and the full board — couldn’t be happier with the applications that came forward. They were all very knowledgeable, very supportive and very eager to come in and do a good job,” added Commission Chair Bob Roelofs.
About 20 people attended the Friday meeting, Nye said, which took place via Zoom. A solid show of public comment proved positive, she added — many voicing support for Miller or one of his competitors.
Roelofs and his colleagues were left with the role to fill on Jan. 5, when now-former commissioner Linda Farrell announced a sudden resignation during an organizational meeting.
Farrell told the Record-Eagle earlier this month that the move was for “personal reasons” and had nothing to do with politics or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Roelofs called the announcement a surprise.
It set them on a search — a quick one. Michigan law requires a commission vacancy be filled within 30 days, Roelofs said Friday, giving commissioners a deadline to meet.
Three applied and thus, three were interviewed.
Nye went in looking for the candidate she felt would best serve Benzie County, though financial expertise, budgeting skills and business experience also proved high on the list.
Leadership skills weren’t a negative, either.
“The ideal is really just somebody who’s going to do their best effort to make the best decisions for Benzie County,” she said.
Miller, who was appointed by unanimous vote, checked a few more boxes than the others, Nye said.
Still, she and Roelofs called it a difficult decision.
“At the end of the day, he really brought forth the desire to serve as a commissioner for Benzie County — they all did,” Roelofs said, also noting Miller’s enthusiasm and clear love for his community. “Mr. Miller just had a spark in his eye — this is where he needed to be.”
Miller, a 25-year Benzie County resident, is married to a Benzie native and has two Benzie-born children he said are nearing the leap to college. Before his move up-north, he grew up regularly visiting the Benzie area, which has remained a beloved spot for just shy of 50 years.
For about two decades, he’s owned A. Papanos Pizza, a pizzeria that started in Beulah and has only grown in locations since. It offered a unique opportunity to get to know his neighbors — something Miller seems to have a talent for.
“I’m a people-person,” the new District 3 commissioner said Friday. “I know the majority of the county, just as customers.”
The appointment makes him a first-timer to public office, and he brings a unique perspective of the job — when commissioners asked why he didn’t run against Farrell if he was so interested in the seat, he responded simply: “She was doing a great job.”
When not behind the A. Papanos counter, he’s often volunteering with local programs like Toys for Tots, which Miller calls a passion. In his words, he’s also happy playing assistant to his wife, who coaches volleyball at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools.
“I just like helping out,” Miller said. “I see a lot of the community all the time, so it’s kind-of fun.”
Miller considered the role when he learned of the opening, but said friends and community members truly spurred his candidacy. After such urging, he opted for a pseudo-survey, calling up people around town and asking their thoughts on the idea of “Commissioner Miller.”
Their enthusiasm only fueled his, and he hopes he can be of use in a coming search for Benzie’s next county administrator.
“I just thought I could be a great asset and just help along the way,” Miller said.
January proved quite the month — one that has commissioners on the hunt to fill two other roles: Benzie County administrator and the county finance manager.
Former Finance Manager Susan Boyd left the role to take on a different position with the Leelanau Road Commission, as the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Nye said a new county administrator will be priority No. 1, though, with current Administrator Mitch Deisch planning to retire in late August. The notice allows some breathing room, but the process isn’t likely to go as quick as Miller’s appointment.
Nye is confident the commission is already one for three, and will only have luck to come in how they approach filling those remaining gaps.
“I think we’re all happy with the choice — we were happy with the turnout, we were happy with the quality of candidates that interviewed,” she said. “At the end of the day, I think Andy is going to do an excellent job.”
See updates as Benzie County commissioners search for administrator and financial manager candidates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.