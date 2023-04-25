FRANKFORT — An explosion off Deadstream Road was caused by a man trying to light a gas heater in a building where there was likely a gas leak, according to a statement from the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday at approximately 9 a.m., Benzie Central Dispatch received a call about an explosion turned fire near a home in Benzonia Township, right off Platte Lake.
Frankfort Fire and Rescue officials said on Monday afternoon the structure was destroyed, and one person was transported to the hospital.
When Sheriff Kyle Rosa's deputies arrived, they said they found a small outbuilding on fire with evidence of a previous explosion. An investigation into the cause of the explosion by sheriff's office personnel concluded the injured man had tried to light a heater where there was a gas leak.
He was taken to Munson Medical Center and Rosa said his condition is unknown.
