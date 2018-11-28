BEULAH — Benzie County is expanding services to its veterans and has hired a director of veterans' affairs.
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Karen Korolenko, who has been tapped for the newly-created position.
Korolenko is currently the veterans' affairs coordinator for Manistee County. She will start in her new post Dec. 10. She is planning to move to Benzie, said Mitch Deisch, county administrator.
Korolenko will be paid $22.75 per hour and will work up to 20 hours per week. She will not receive any benefits.
Korolenko's job will include educating veterans on what benefits are available to them, as well as helping them get those benefits.
"We see a need and an opportunity to enhance veterans' services in Benzie County," Deisch said. "Part of that is the outreach component, which we haven't been doing."
Benzie currently has a contract with Grand Traverse County for veterans' services, with someone available for six hours per week at the Benzie government center. The county paid about $33,400 for those services in 2018, according to the contract.
The contract has not been renewed for 2019. It expires Dec. 30, so there will be some overlap of services, Deisch said.
A recommendation for the county to hire Korolenko was approved Nov. 11 by the Benzie County Veterans' Affairs Committee.
One of the things that made Korolenko a good fit for the job is that she has all the certifications needed for the job, said Bob Roelofs, chair of the committee.
"There are still veterans out there who don't know what's available to them," said Roelofs, a U.S. Army veteran.
There have also been changes in health care and in what is covered, he said.
"All these things are good things we need to be out talking about," he said.
Veterans make up about 10 percent of the overall population, according to information from Deisch. Based on Benzie County's population of 17,500 in the 2010 census, there are about 1,500 veterans in the county, he said.
